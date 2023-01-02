The need for robotic reporting in Nigerian media, by Hanan Najeeb Abdussalam

Robotics ‘invasion’ of human space is sensed in all facets of daily life. Robotics has the ability to change the world order, but it also has the potential to penetrate and fundamentally alter every industry currently in existence and meaning of what it means to be a human. This is demonstrated by activities it is currently engaged in and will engage in the future. The media which are in charge of distributing a wide range of content to a diversified audience via multiple channels, including newspapers, magazines, radio, and of course new media, is a major source of information for modern society. If you have ever used ‘hey Google’ or ‘hi Alexa’ or ‘hi cortans’ you may be able to appreciate the intelligent help. Or perhaps when typing in Microsoft word, typos or awkward words are highlighted in red to catch the writer’s eye. This is an example of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in action and demonstrates how we live our daily lives.

There are even ‘voice to text’ features available nowadays that allow you simply press the diction button and talk for the program. Consider corona virus, which was discovered 2020. This raised concerns for media professionals around the world who had to use available technologies like teams and zoom to conduct live interviews during the lockdown to observe the Covid-19 protocols, particularly around social distancing, and to keep them safe while they work. It is difficult to determine whether journalists became ill while at work or in their personal lives, but the Swiss organization Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) reported in 2021 that the pandemic had claimed the lives of over 600 journalists worldwide.

Is robotic automation whether artificially or naturally intelligent better than human performance in Nigeria? It varies. Both financial and non-financial viewpoints could be used to respond to this. It’s important to note, though, that robotic automation does not inevitably imply artificial intelligence. Not all robots are programmed to perform demanding tasks that closely resemble human intelligence, which is the aim of artificial intelligence. Robotic automation is more advantageous financially if it lowers costs for businesses (particularly over the long term), boosts productivity (which must be seen in the quantity of revenue and profit obtained), and also more accessible. The importance of taking culture into account cannot be overstated from a non-financial standpoint. Nigerians are (to a significant extent) sociable by nature, similar to many Africans.

This is evident in informal talks even within formal organizations, the sporadic use of vernacular in transactions, and other things. It was clear how cultural norms affect business transactions. As a result, Nigerian business owners and international companies doing business there need to pay close attention to the cultural factors that are a crucial component of the workplace. The transaction preferences of customers who are ingrained in this similar cultural environment must also be taken into account.

Robots have contributed significantly to the advancement of national economies in this period of industrialization, especially in industrialized nations. Drones, artificial assistants, driverless cars, medical procedures, operations, prosthetic, and exoskeleton are the six main robotics fields that are anticipated to have a significant economic influence and contribute to national development. Most robots boosts productivity, worker safety, and comfort while at work.

Additionally, robots assist people with risky odd jobs. Therefore, it is anticipated that the use of robots will contribute to Nigeria’s national development and economic prosperity. As a result of recent breakthrough in technology, military robots are now able to be used as effective weaponry in a variety of military missions. Military specialists believe that autonomous weapons systems are morally superior to using human warriors because they not only provide major strategic and tactical benefits on the battlefield, but also because they are more effective.

In both military and non-military missions, these military robots have shown to be quite useful. Robots may have needed to be deployed to support military operations due to the rising frequency of terrorist attacks and killings in northeast Nigeria that have resulted in significant numbers of casualties on both the civilian and military sides.

Currently, the educational system in Nigeria and throughout Africa is slow in preparing students for the global completion they will encounter in years immediately after graduation. The most in-demand skills internationally right now in the aforementioned development sectors are those in data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Abdussalam wrote in from the Department of Mass Communication, Skyline University, Nigeria