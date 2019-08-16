The Board of Directors of Vintage Press Limited has appointed Adeniyi Adesina as Editor of The Nation.

Adesina’s appointment was announced on Thursday by Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Victor Ifijeh.

Adesina succeeds Gbenga Omotoso, the pioneer Editor of the newspaper, who is now a commissioner-designate in Lagos State.

Omotoso has been screened by the Lagos State House of Assembly, following his nomination by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Board of Directors, according to Ifijeh, praised Omotoso “for his outstanding performance, commitment to duties and his immense contributions to the phenomenal growth of The Nation in its 13 years of existence.”

The Nation hit the newsstands on July 31, 2006, with the credo: “Truth in Defence of Freedom.”

Two years later, it began printing in three locations: Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

This enabled it to get to most towns and cities in the six geopolitical zones serving timely and fresh news.

The feat earned The Nation instant acceptance by readers and advertisers.

It quickly climbed up the ladder to become the market leader and the widest circulating newspaper in Nigeria.

Other appointments announced on Thursday are: Lawal Ogienagbon (Managing Editor) — Editorial Services; Dr. Emmanuel Oladesu (Deputy Editor) — Daily; and Bunmi Ogunmodede (News Editor).

Adesina joined The Nation as Deputy Editor (Saturday) in April 2010.

He was reassigned as Deputy Editor (News) of The Nation in August 2010, the position he held until November 2018.

While on Leave of Absence, he served as Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, between December 2018 and August 5, 2019.

In almost three decades of journalism practice, he worked with Prime People, National Concord, AM News, Punch and News Star newspapers among others, covering various beats.

He worked on the three titles at Punch, serving as Assistant Editor, Saturday Punch in charge of Sports in 2001 and Assistant Editor in charge of News, between 2002 and 2004.

He was Head of Foreign desk of The Punch from 2005 to 2006.

Adesina was appointed Editor of News Star in 2007, the position he held until 2009.

He attended the University of Lagos for his degrees, graduating in 1987 and bagging a Master’s in Mass Communication.

Adesina has attended professional seminars and training programmes at home and in the United Kingdom and Denmark.

He is married and blessed with children.

Erstwhile Deputy Editor Ogienagbon started his career as a reporter with The Punch.

He moved over to the Daily Times and rose to the position of Deputy Editor.

He also served as Deputy Editor of National Interest.

The managing editor joined The Nation at inception, becoming the News Editor.

He was promoted Deputy Editor (Daily) in 2010.

Ogienagbon holds B.Sc. in Mass Communication

Until this appointment, Oladesu was since 2015 the Group Political Editor.

He will still oversee the political desk.

He started his career as a Reporter/Features Writer with TNT Newspapers in 1997 before moving to The Comet as Education Reporter (1999-2002), Political Correspondent (2002-2005), Political Correspondent, The Nation (2005-2007), Senior Writer (2007-2008), Deputy Political Editor (2008-2014) and Group Political Editor.

Oladesu won the 2014 DAME Political Reporter of the Year and NMMA Political Reporter of the year in 2015.

The deputy editor holds a PhD in Educational Psychology from the University of Lagos.

Oladesu obtained two Master’s degrees in Personnel Psychology from the University of Ibadan (2000) and in Educational Psychology from the University of Lagos (2017).

He was the best graduating student of the Guidance and Counselling Department and overall best in the Faculty of Education when he bagged his first degree at the Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti (OSUA) in 1995.

In 2016, he became an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, a professional body he joined in 2004.

Ogunmodede began his journalism career in 1995 at the Independent Communications Network Limited, publishers of The News, A.M./P.M. News and Tempo magazine, after graduating from the University of Ibadan.

He joined The Comet at inception in 1999 working on the City/Metro Desk.

He covered the activities of the Lagos State Government, reporting from the Secretariat in Alausa for six years, before being promoted as Deputy News Editor.

He was News Editor of Nigerian Compass between 2008 and 2011.

Ogunmodede got the public service experience when he served as Special Assistant (Media) to former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, from 2013 to 2014, while on Leave of Absence.

Before this appointment, he was the acting News Editor.