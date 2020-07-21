Despite the disruptions and prolonged lockdown occasioned by the global coronavirus pandemic, The Men’s Club Season 3 series is set to premiere on July 22, 2020 with a firm promise to do much more than excite its teeming and sophisticated audience with the adventures of four Nigerian men and how they navigate their mainly drama-filled tumultuous love lives.

Commenting on the TMC Season 3, Bola Atta, Executive Director, REDTV and Group Director, Corporate Communication at UBA Plc, expressed delight in being able to “wear several hats” in her role at UBA, one of them being an Executive Producer for REDTV, emphasising TV production as her passion.

Shedding light on the latest season, the corporate Amazon said: “The Men’s Club is a series about four young men: Aminu, Tayo, Lanre and Louis, who are navigating life, winding through several relationships, breaking hearts and getting hearts broken.

“Now in its third season, completing filming which began pre -pandemic, was a learning process itself.

“Cast and crew were tested for COVID-19 and when thankfully they all tested negative, were placed in residence (of maximum 20 persons).

“Disinfecting every day, following strict protocols for sanitisation and distancing on set.

“It wasn’t easy, but we got it done!

“Here is a trailer of TMC3 which will be out on REDTV on July 22, 20.”