The Man Femi Balogun: Fuelling progress, building trust

In Nigeria’s fiercely competitive aviation fuelling sector, where reliability and reputation are everything, Femi Balogun has emerged as a transformative leader. As founder and Managing Director of Kerojet Services Limited, Balogun has built a company that delivers not just fuel but trust, forward-thinking solutions, and genuine social impact. He has transformed Kerojet into a global player, capable of supplying aviation fuel to any corner of the world. His journey, from the quiet streets of Iragbiji in Osun State to the forefront of Nigeria’s energy sector, is a testament to resilience, vision, and a reputation built on unwavering integrity.

A Foundation Built on Discipline and Precision

Balogun’s story begins with a solid educational foundation. He got his first degree in business management from a Nigerian prestigious higher institute of learning, equipping himself with the hands-on expertise needed to thrive in a technical field. He launched his career in consulting, gaining broad exposure before honing critical skills at Chevron Oil, where he specialised in aviation fuelling and quality control. “That was where I learned the value of precision and doing things right the first time,” Balogun recalls. His years as a Stock Officer in Kano further instilled in him a deep discipline and an intimate understanding of the aviation fuel supply chain, skills that would become the backbone of Kerojet’s operational excellence.

Leadership That Inspires, Empowers

Balogun’s approach to leadership is refreshingly accessible. He rejects hierarchical distance, choosing instead to lead from the front lines. “You can’t build anything lasting if people are afraid of you,” he says. His management philosophy is rooted in trust, transparency, and self-discipline, principles he insists are vital for fostering a culture where every employee feels valued and empowered. “I maintain a friendly relationship with my employees to create an environment where ideas flow freely.”

He places a premium on resilience, honesty, and continuous learning. “Knowledge belongs to everyone. I work with people who challenge me and push me to grow.” When adversity strikes, Balogun remains calm and focused: “Challenges are inevitable, but I take a deep breath and confront them head-on. What keeps me going is knowing the impact we’re making not just in Femi Balogun has propelled Kerojet Services Limited from humble beginnings to a globally competitive force, delivering aviation fuel with unmatched reliability, expanding opportunities across continents, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

Balogun has propelled Kerojet Services Limited from humble beginnings to a globally competitive force, delivering aviation fuel with unmatched reliability, expanding opportunities across continents, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

Kerojet Services Limited: From Humble Brokerage to Industry Leader

Founded in 2016, Kerojet Services began as a small brokerage, intent on filling crucial gaps in Nigeria’s aviation fuelling market.

Balogun recognised the sector’s need for more reliable, transparent, and efficient service, and set out to build a firm that could deliver consistent quality nationwide.

Today, Kerojet operates across Nigeria’s key airports and strategic locations—including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, and Kebbi—with sub-distribution centers in Kano, Maiduguri, and Yola. The company’s growth has been remarkable, powered by a relentless focus on operational discipline and smart adoption of technology.

Every depot is equipped with real-time CCTV monitoring to ensure security and accountability. Kerojet operates a barcoded invoice system that guarantees transparency and traceability in every transaction. “Once a contract is signed, fuelling begins without delay. We’re not just moving fuel, we’re moving trust,” Balogun emphasises.

Vision 2024: A Strategic Pivot Amid Global Disruption

The global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought unprecedented challenges to the aviation industry. While many companies pulled back, Kerojet doubled down. Balogun launched Vision 2024, a bold strategy to expand Kerojet’s distribution network, invest in workforce development, and harness emerging technologies.

This strategic pivot paid off. By April 2025, Kerojet had outperformed more than a dozen competitors to rank among Nigeria’s top aviation fuel marketers. The company’s ability to adapt quickly, maintain service consistency, and build strong client partnerships has positioned it as a rising force in the industry.

Innovation and Continuous Improvement as Growth Drivers

For Balogun, innovation isn’t a buzzword—it’s core to survival. Kerojet continually upgrades infrastructure, tracks global market trends, and empowers employees to spot and solve operational challenges. “We encourage ideas from every level, treating mistakes as opportunities to learn rather than failures,” he explains. Our culture of continuous improvement is what drives Kerojet to deliver rapid, reliable service and consistently exceed client expectations. High satisfaction isn’t just a goal, it’s a key performance indicator we take seriously, says Balogun.

Marketing with Integrity, Strong Relationships

In an industry where trust can’t be faked, Kerojet’s marketing strategy is rooted in genuine relationships. Word-of-mouth referrals remain powerful, bolstered by a growing digital presence on platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram.

Keroject Services Limited believes that ongoing client feedback is non-negotiable: “We use barcoded receipts and digital surveys to monitor satisfaction and refine our services. Our most successful growth has come through strategic partnerships formed during Vision 2024, expanding our reach and service footprint nationwide,” Balogun affirmed.

Commitment to Sustainability and Social Impact

At Kerojet, sustainability is more than a box to tick—it’s a core brand pillar. Alongside fuel supply, the company invests in solar-powered infrastructure and community development projects through its philanthropic arm, the Pillar’s Dream-Living Foundation.

Pillar’s Dream-Living Foundation: Impacting Thousands

Inspired by his late mother’s legacy of generosity, Balogun founded the Pillar’s Dream-Living Foundation in 2021. What began as a daily meal for sixty (60) children has blossomed into a large-scale initiative, supporting vulnerable families, women entrepreneurs, and educational outreach.

Recent milestones include:

• Providing food aid to over 250 families during Ramadan 2025 and extending support to correctional facilities.

• Donating 25+ grinding machines to rural women, fostering economic independence.

• Installing solar-powered boreholes to provide sustainable clean water access.

• Supporting scholarships and educational programs across Nigeria.

The 7/7 Initiative: Using Celebration as a Catalyst for Change

Each July 7, Femi Balogun transforms his birthday into a beacon of hope for many. The annual 7/7 Initiative is a signature event of the Foundation, distributing resources and opportunities to empower artisans and young entrepreneurs.

This year, the initiative includes:

• Providing 30 essential equipment sets to skilled artisans lacking the tools to sustain their trades.

• Delivering lasting access to clean water in Kwara State through the installation of state-of-the-art solar-powered boreholes.

• Distributing 100 POS terminals to unemployed youths seeking to launch small businesses.

Femi Balogun is laying the foundation for a brand-new ICT building in Ipaja, Lagos, donating this purpose-built center at the request of NASFAT, a respected Muslim organization. Instead of renovating an existing structure, he is spearheading the creation of a dedicated computer training hub for youths in the community, a space designed from the ground up to inspire and equip future generations with the digital skills that shaped his early years.

Today, the foundation-laying ceremony was held alongside other empowerment initiatives. “These aren’t just gifts; they are pathways to independence and progress for the next generation,” Balogun says. “True celebration is measured by how much hope you can inspire in others.”

Looking Ahead: Vision, Legacy

Balogun’s ambition for Kerojet is clear: to double distribution capacity and become Nigeria’s foremost aviation fuel service provider within the next five years. He remains committed to leadership grounded in integrity, innovation, and social responsibility. “Focus on integrity, empower your team, and never stop innovating,” he advises young entrepreneurs. “One day, it is your character, not your bank account, that will open doors for you.”

He draws inspiration from his late mother, his team, and the communities Kerojet serves.

For the man Femi Balogun, business is not just about profit. It is about building trust, fuelling progress, and leaving a legacy that lifts others.

