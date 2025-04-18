The LOGIC Church hosts ‘Jesus + Nothing’ Worship today

The Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church has announced its inaugural “Jesus + Nothing” Worship, an uplifting evening dedicated to gospel music.

The event will take place on Friday (today), from 4pm at The LOGIC Church headquarters, located in Lekki, Lagos State.

This inspiring worship session will feature a phenomenal lineup of Nigeria’s leading gospel artists and emerging talents, all coming together for an evening of heartfelt worship, centered on the fundamental message of redemption through Jesus Christ.

Attendees will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the message of grace and salvation through soul-stirring performances by award-winning gospel ministers, including the acclaimed Victor Thompson, inspiring Timi Dakolo, dynamic Greatman Takit, and many more gifted artists.

The Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of The Love of God In Christ (LOGIC) Churches Global, Apostle Fourish Peter, said at a news conference ahead of the event on Friday: “The maiden edition of ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ presents an unparalleled opportunity for individuals to experience firsthand the unifying power of worship, as we collectively reflect on the profound significance of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and the abundant life we find in His resurrection.”

Jesus + Nothing Worship serves as an inspiring prelude to The LOGIC Church’s annual “Jesus + Nothing Conference”, scheduled to be held from May 28 to June 1 of this year.

Both the worship event and the conference underscore the church’s unwavering commitment to a pure, Christ-centred understanding of the gospel, expressed vibrantly through the power of music and the transformative Word of God that reveals the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The worship experience will also feature captivating performances by other distinguished gospel music ministers, including Neon Adejo, SMJ, Noble G, Steve Hills, Lily Perez, Joxie, Anderson Qozan, Pastor Victor Paul, EmekaSongz, Flo, Dorcas Moore, Magpsalms, Mera Owili, Gerald Bishung, Phebe Lion, and the vibrant Evolution Children’s Choir.

Jesus + Nothing Worship promises to be a life-transforming event, focusing on the profound significance of Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection, and the redemptive grace freely offered through Him.

Attendees can anticipate an evening of deep spiritual connection and sincere worship.

This impactful vision is spearheaded by Dr. Peters, widely recognised for his unwavering dedication to sharing the authentic gospel.

Building on the significant momentum and success of the 2024 “Jesus + Nothing Conference”, which garnered substantial attendance, the forthcoming worship night is poised to be a deeply enriching spiritual experience for all who attend.

The church anticipates welcoming approximately 6,000 attendees to the subsequent conference in May.

Peters further told newsmen: “‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ directly aligns with our mission to cultivate a family, where grace and faith are central to our teachings, and where the transformative Love of God in Christ is tangibly felt – a welcoming home for everyone.

“It also supports our broader vision to preach the Gospel (the Grace of God) to all generations through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, and to empower and impact individuals to flourish in every facet of their lives.”

Founded on December 31, 2019, The LOGIC (Love of God in Christ) Church is a dynamic Christian ministry dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel of Grace to this generation through the power of the Holy Spirit.

With a vision to empower and transform lives and communities holistically, The LOGIC Church is headquartered at The LOGIC Center, 115 T. F. Kuboye Road, next to The Podium Event Center, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos State, and has expanded its reach with branches across Nigeria and internationally.

For more information, visit the official website: https://thelogicchurch.org/en/ and follow on YouTube at @TheLOGICChurch and on Instagram at @thelogicchurch.

Dr. Peters (P.Flo) is the visionary Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of The LOGIC Churches worldwide.

A gifted teacher, compelling speaker, and compassionate leader, Apostle Flourish is also a musician, author, and mentor impacting countless lives globally.

He holds multiple degrees in Theology and Philosophy and is happily married to Pastor Amaka-Flourish Peters, with whom he has two children.

