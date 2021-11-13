In the past decade, Nigeria has become the latest country to benefit from an influx of digital technology. It has infiltrated a number of key industries and sectors, including sports betting, and, as a result, has had a dramatic impact on the country’s economy and future growth. If you are interested in the latest digital trends in Nigeria, continue reading to find out everything you need to know.

A rise in online shopping

As consumers continue to favour convenience, a growing number of residents in Nigeria are now shopping for goods and services from the comfort of their homes. This is largely due to an increase in online advertisements, word-of-mouth recommendations from family members or friends, and social media buzz. This has led to independent businesses and global brands alike reporting a rise in online shopping in Nigeria in recent months in a trend that is expected to gain momentum into the new year and beyond.

A preference for video-based content

In the past couple of years, video-based content has taken the world, and Nigeria, by storm. This has led to businesses prioritizing video-based content over static content during their digital marketing strategies and brand-new and existing social media channels, such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, focusing on video-based content only going forward. In recent months, a growing number of social media channels have also tapped into the widespread potential of short-form videos as a result of their ability to be viewed and shared in a matter of seconds.

An increase in user-generated content

In today’s digital landscape, there are more ways than ever before to create, publish, and share content online and in person. As a result, user-generated content is now a common choice for budding filmmakers, content creators, and social media users alike. It is, as the name suggests, the process of consumers creating content, such as images, videos, text, and reviews, as opposed to brands doing so. It has exploded in popularity in Nigeria and continues to be a burgeoning trend around the world on online platforms such as Twitter, Tripadvisor, and even Google Maps.

An upsurge of buying and selling on social media

If you are an avid social media user, you may have bought or sold goods or services on social media. This has become a recent trend for small businesses, large enterprises, and even social media users in Nigeria in recent months and has been given the name social commerce. It may not be available across the entire continent as a whole as of yet but social media continues to be capitalised on as a means of strong lead generation and marketing. If you are a business owner in Nigeria, for example, you should never underestimate the widespread potential of social media to boost brand awareness and drive profits.

An expansion of mobile usage

When it comes to the infiltration of digital technology that has taken Nigeria by storm in recent years, increased mobile usage is one of the most exciting trends favoured by consumers up and down the country. It has allowed a growing number of people to connect with friends and family members whenever or wherever they may be and has paved the way for further mobile opportunities in the not-so-distant future.

In recent years, Nigeria has undergone a dramatic transformation when it comes to technology and, as a result, has welcomed a number of digital trends. This includes a rise in online shopping, a preference for video-based content, an increase in user-generated content, an upsurge of buying and selling on social media, and an expansion of mobile usage.