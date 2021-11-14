The last 10 weeks of my life have been suicidal – Annie Idibia 

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has tendered an unreserved apology to her husband, 2Face Idibia and everyone she has offended.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, November 13, 2021, as part of activities to mark her 37th birthday.

“It’s A Brand New Chapter For Me. And Would really Love To Start It On A Clean Slate . This Year Has Been A lot. Soooo Much Blessings And Pain. My Hands Are Shaking As I Type This ….I Let A lot Of pple down ..

“The Last 10Weeks Have Been The Worst Of My ENTIRE Life , Yes The Worst Since I Was Born … I have Gone From Being So Angry To being So Broken And Back To Anger .. And Then Sadly ,Which I Am Ashamed To Admit – Suicidal! “

According to the mother of two, who went wild on social media a few weeks ago about her family issues, it was a bad decision to have washed her dirty linen in public.

“I Have Acted So Badly In A Way I Am Not Proud Of , I Allowed My Emotions Cloud Me. , I Allowed My Emotions To Lead Me Into Making Bad decisions , Allowed My Anger n Emotions ,To Make Me Act On Something That Wasn’t True Cos I Was Kept In Dark !,” she added.

The actress also apologised to her mother and her husband’s family for dragging everyone in the mud during her public meltdown.

“Instead Of Remaining Calm .. Before Acting … I Want to Apologize To My Husband , Inno .. I Am So Sorry I Threw You Out There Like I Did , (so unwise ) That Isn’t The Kind Of Woman You Married, Totally Sorry For all the Mental Stress And Heart Break It Caused You , So Sorry I Put Both Our Families Out There I, The Way I Did I still Bi Your Smallie oo*”

“To My Beautiful Mothers .. My Amazing Mother And My Beautiful Mother In- Law .. I am Sooo Sorry I Let Both Of You down .. No Mother Should Go Through The Kind Of Pain That You Both Felt .. I Am Really Sorry (I am still your baby) I am Far From Perfect, But I Have Decided To Choose Peace . And I Wanna Do Better , Given The Chance,” she begged.

“To Both My Families- The Macaulays And The Idibias , I Am Sorry For All The Pain And Disrespect Towards Both Familes… Pls Forgive Me .Una No Fit Throw Way Una Pikin ooo To all my 7.1 Plus Family out here .. Thank you for still standing n supporting me and my brand.”

“To All the brands That are working with us – thank you for still sticking with your NKOYO ooo.. To The ones We Are In Talks With , I appreciate To My Big Brother And Friend @efeomorogbe I Am So Sorry.”

“To My Manager- @phadekemi Thank you for your patience n for sticking by To My “Online Inlaws “Wey I carry my Mata come give – thanks for all D love,D bashing n rebuking I have learnt ooo.. I No go do am again o All I wan 4 my bday is PEACE Annie Macaulay Idibia.”

In September, the actress called out her husband over his ‘suspicious’ relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later, a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

Tuface later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

While the dust from the social media dragging was still settling, singer Brymo tweeted that Tuface once accused him of sleeping with his wife.

However, Tuface through his lawyers, threatened to sue him for N1bn.

Meanwhile, Pero has served Annie a lawsuit notice, in which she demanded a retraction and N500m as damages.

In the lawsuit notice dated November 10, Pero’s lawyers referenced Annie’s Instagram outburst and the audio tape which went viral weeks ago in which she alleged that her husband, 2Face “packed his bags and came to America to see her (Pero) and his other kids”.