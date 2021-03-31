The Harvestworld Church, Lagos will be holding a one day healing service, tagged: “Jesus Healing Conference,” on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at its church auditorium.

A statement signed by the Church management revealed that God wants each one to enjoy perfect health in their body, soul and spirit.

According to the statement, the reasons for the Healing Conference was because the will of God for everyone is to be in health and prosper in all that they do.

The statement reads: “The Jesus Healing Conference, a one day Healing Service, holds on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at The Harvestworld Church, Lagos.

“The one day Healing Conference is coming on the heel of the pandemic which ravaged the world and disrupted the way people had been ordered to live.

“The will of God for everyone is to be in health and prosper in all that they do. He wants each one to enjoy perfect health in their body, soul and spirit.

“These and many others are the reasons for this One Day Healing Conference.

“This meeting couldn’t have come at a better time than now, after a very debilitating pandemic has ravaged the world. Businesses were not spared.

“The aftermath effect of this pandemic cannot be overemphasized, but God still wants you to experience His healing power especially at THC Jesus Healing Conference this Easter Sunday.

“At this conference, Rev. Levi Afolayan – Founder / President, Levi Afolayan World Outreach.

“Port Harcourt will not only be teaching on Christ’s healing power, he will physically be ministering healing to many who may need such.

“We therefor invite you to join us at this Healing Conference on Easter Sunday April 4th, 2021 by 9am. Another session will hold by 11 am on the same day.

“The conference holds at The Harvestworld Church – THC, 282 Anthony/ Gbagada Expressway. Beside KFC. Charly Boy Bus Stop. Gbagada Lagos.

“The Harvestworld Church is a 21st Apostolic ministry positioned as a church for the young urban population with one purpose; making you a person of influence.

“The Harvestworld Church is led by Pastors Yinka and Nike Adesanya.

“You can make enquiries about this Conference through 2349079911127-8 or THC social media platforms and website.”