The Giving Game: What’s Seyi Tinubu’s endgame?, by Chibuike John Nwosu

In a country like Nigeria where political waters swirl with cynicism and suspicion, it is natural to ask: what exactly motivates the philanthropic drive of Seyi Tinubu? Is it a sincere commitment to nation-building, or is there a deeper calculation at play? Could it be both?

These are not idle questions. They matter because young Nigerians are watching. They matter because intent shapes impact, and legacy is built not just on what is done, but why.

Let’s begin in Abuja, where Seyi Tinubu donated a state-of-the-art e-library and co-working space to the Young Parliamentarians Forum. According to The Guardian of Friday, December 13, 2024, the facility is equipped with over 500 digital resources, modern workstations, and high-speed internet. But what does this gesture really tell us? Is this simply about providing infrastructure, or is it a broader statement about digital literacy, youth empowerment, and a future-ready legislature?

Then there is Borno, where disaster met compassion. In December 2023, Seyi Tinubu donated five hundred million naira to flood-ravaged communities, helping to resettle displaced families and rebuild critical infrastructure. The Vanguard of Saturday, December 30, 2023, described the donation as “timely and lifesaving.” But can a single intervention shift the fortunes of a region so frequently battered by tragedy, whether man-made or natural? Or is this an attempt to reach the parts of Nigeria that many elites often ignore?

In the holy month of Ramadan, he hosted iftar dinners in Kano and Kaduna, bringing together traditional rulers, youth leaders, and clerics. According to ThisDay of Sunday, March 10, 2024, these were not mere photo opportunities. They were designed to foster unity, encourage dialogue, and promote understanding across Nigeria’s fault lines. But what does it mean when a private citizen steps into the gap where state actors have often failed to bridge divisions?

In Ibadan, the focus shifted from faith to health. At the University College Hospital, Seyi Tinubu funded a maternal and child health drug bank, providing life-saving medications to vulnerable women and children. Leadership newspaper of Wednesday, 15 November 2023, reported that the initiative is targeted at reducing maternal and infant mortality. Is this merely another high-profile donation, or a strategic investment in Nigeria’s human capital?

The sporting arena has not been left untouched either. In Jos, the Seyi Tinubu Basketball Championship attracted over 1,200 young players from across the North Central region, as reported by The Guardian on Friday, April 19, 2024. In Lagos, his Table Tennis Challenge offered a platform for hidden talent to shine, especially among youth from underserved communities. Are these just games with good intentions, or could they represent the first steps in creating a structured ecosystem for youth development?

Consider also the broader push for employment. On International Youth Day 2024, the Noella Foundation, his philanthropic vehicle co-founded with his wife, Layal Tinubu, pledged to create over ten thousand jobs through skill acquisition programmes, startup incubation, and strategic partnerships. According to Punch of Monday, 12 August 2024, this initiative aims to empower digital entrepreneurs, artisans, and creatives. Could this be the blueprint for tackling youth unemployment from the ground up?

These interventions are not unfolding in isolation. They mirror the larger drive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places poverty reduction, job creation, and inclusive growth at its core. From youth-focused employment initiatives to healthcare access and digital empowerment, Seyi Tinubu’s philanthropic footprint clearly complements the Federal Government’s development priorities. In many ways, his efforts serve as community-level expressions of the President’s national aspirations, converting policy into tangible progress for ordinary Nigerians.

For instance, consider the Seyi Tinubu Grassroots Support Initiative. According to its official website, the initiative offers scholarships for indigent students, free healthcare for rural dwellers, and business grants for micro-entrepreneurs. Is this simply good optics, or is it something more deliberate? Could it be a structured effort to reach Nigeria that lives far beyond the camera lens?

Leadership newspaper of Wednesday, 6 March 2024, also reported on the national drug bank initiative under the same platform. According to the newspaper, the aim is to deliver essential medication to ten thousand patients across sixty hospitals nationwide. Is this a publicity move, or a genuine public health intervention designed for scale and longevity?

The reactions have been as varied as the initiatives themselves. The Alliance for Better Nigeria described him as a “special gift to the nation.” Youth advocate Comrade Musa Ibrahim praised his use of private rather than public funds. Rt. Hon. Ukkasha Hamza Rahama of the APC Youths Progressive Forum called him “a genuine youth advocate.” But what weight do these accolades carry in a country where praise is often currency, and sincerity is hard to prove?

Of course, the sceptics have not stayed silent. Some say his generosity is a branding exercise, a carefully curated image designed to pave the way for future political ambitions. Others dismiss it as elite philanthropy, insufficient to confront Nigeria’s entrenched structural problems. These are not baseless concerns. Nigerians have been disappointed too many times. We have seen charisma mask corruption. We have watched empty promises dressed as policy.

But perhaps we ought to ask a different set of questions. When a child in Kano eats a hot meal at an iftar he would not otherwise have had, does he wonder about the donor’s motive? When a young mother in Ibadan receives medication that saves her baby’s life, is she calculating the political implications? When a student in Abuja logs onto a free e-library to complete her thesis, is she thinking about 2027?

To be clear, the truth is, whatever one believes about Seyi Tinubu’s motives, the outcomes are real. The projects are visible. The beneficiaries are not imaginary. The reach is national. From Borno to Oyo. From Abuja to Jos. Across zones, sectors, and demographics, his efforts are touching lives. Call it politics if you wish, but what is clear is that this is not the work of a young man merely seeking applause. It is the footprint of one building bridges, often without fanfare, across a divided nation.

In an era when the loudest voices often belong to the least effective, Seyi Tinubu’s approach offers a different rhythm. He is not waiting for the office to act.

He is acting now. He is not talking about potential. He is demonstrating it. He is not relying on pedigree. He is creating proof of work. To borrow from a popular pidgin English expression, he is running it. And as that same parlance often dares, if it’s easy, you too, run it.

Will Seyi Tinubu one day enter politics? Perhaps. If he wants to, like every other Nigerian he is free to do so. But that is not the most important question today. What matters now is the fact that he is present. He is purposeful. He is, in his own way, responding to the question every young Nigerian silently asks when they see privilege at work: will you use your access to make a difference? Or will you flaunt gaudy wealth on Instagram and shout in juvenile lingo?

It is worth reiterating that Seyi Tinubu’s actions echo a larger national effort. As it is well known, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has rolled out several bold policies aimed at addressing the same challenges his son is tackling at the grassroots level. On the employment front, according to Punch of Monday, September 11, 2024, the President launched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) with the aim of generating over one million in-demand jobs by positioning Nigeria as a top global hub for talent outsourcing.

Also in 2024, the government announced a $620 million investment in the iDICE (Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises) initiative, aimed at supporting tech startups and creative entrepreneurs, as reported by ThisDay on Monday, August 12, 2024.

In the education sector, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was established to ensure that underprivileged students have access to interest-free tertiary education loans, reducing financial barriers and promoting upward mobility. And in the agricultural sector, according to Premium Times of Tuesday, 7 May 2024, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security and launched the National Agricultural Development Fund with N100 billion to tackle hunger and promote food sufficiency.

These policies underscore a clear government agenda: to uplift the poor, empower the youth, and close inequality gaps. And any impartial observer will readily acknowledge that Seyi Tinubu’s grassroots efforts align with and amplify this broader national mission. Together, they present a picture of a presidency and a private citizen, father and son, acting on parallel tracks, both driven by the urgency to make Nigeria work.

And that is why it is difficult to ignore Seyi Tinubu. His philanthropic approach may not be perfect. He is only a human being, after all. But he is certainly doing something worth talking about. Something worth asking questions about.

More importantly, he is doing something that is touching lives. And whatever one may think, whatever may be the endgame, that alone is worth commending.

. Nwosu is an economist and public commentator based in Umuahia, Abia State.

