The future of learning: From online courses to integrated experiences, by Ursula Fear

The pace of change in the workplace is faster than ever, reshaping the skills required to thrive. This shift demands a new approach to learning – one that moves beyond passive online course completion to agile, integrated experiences that empower individuals to be lifelong learners and teachers. National Online Learning Day on September 15 serves as a reminder of how the digital revolution has transformed education, celebrating the accessible resources that allow people to take charge of their careers and personal growth.

Traditional, static learning models no longer meet the needs of a dynamic workforce. Offering a catalog of courses is not enough; organisations must create immersive ecosystems where learning is seamlessly woven into daily work. This agile approach fosters adaptability, resilience, and innovation, enabling teams to tackle challenges and seize opportunities with confidence. According to the Future of Jobs Report – 2025, a staggering 39% of key skills required in the job market are expected to change by 2030, a clear signal that continuous learning is no longer optional.

Dr. Nyx McLean, the Head of Research and Postgraduate Studies at Eduvos Rhodes University, notes in her work on “AI in Education: Personalised Learning and Future-Ready Skills” that the future of learning lies in leveraging technology to create personalised, relevant learning paths. This perspective aligns with a broader push in South African education, as evidenced by a 2023 study by Boston City Campus, which highlighted the increasing demand for micro-credentials and flexible, skill-based learning programmes to address the country’s specific economic needs. This shift is crucial for closing the talent gap and making education more accessible.

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, people are an organisation’s most valuable resource. Addressing the talent gap isn’t just about hiring externally but investing in the growth of existing teams. The Future of Jobs Report highlights that the skills gap is the single most significant barrier to business transformation, with 63% of employers citing it as their primary challenge. However, there is a clear path forward: the report also found that 85% of employers plan to upskill their workforce in response to these gaps, with 80% specifically planning to provide AI training. This proactive approach is essential as 170 million new jobs are projected to be created by 2030, while 92 million roles will be displaced by the same trends, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs. These new roles will require a new kind of expertise.

To effectively engage with online learning, it’s crucial to consider accreditation for credibility, support from facilitators, and digital access to overcome connectivity barriers. Additionally, learners should ensure the content of their chosen course aligns with their career goals.

Trailhead, Salesforce’s free learning platform embodies this philosophy, offering accessible, gamified learning modules for everyone, regardless of background or role. Trailhead breaks down complex skills into bite-sized lessons, empowering individuals to learn at their own pace and become “Trailblazers” – not just learners, but leaders, innovators, and mentors.

Initiatives like the Workforce Partner Program equip over 100 global organisations with resources to prepare learners for human-AI collaboration. Internally, Salesforce leverages its own technology with Career Connect, an AI-powered talent marketplace that helps employees find personalised learning paths and career opportunities within the company. These efforts demonstrate Salesforce’s holistic approach to bridging the skills gap and empowering both its employees and the broader community.

The demand for Salesforce-skilled professionals is growing exponentially. It’s projected that 9.3 million new jobs will be created within the Salesforce ecosystem by 2026, with more than 1.5 million of these coming from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) alone. To meet this immense demand, Salesforce’s EMEA Talent Ecosystem team is focused on attracting, training, and placing new talent. A critical part of this mission involves engaging with future professionals – including university students and professors—to make them aware of the career opportunities the ecosystem offers.

Recently, Salesforce has climbed to seventh on the list of most in-demand remote skills according to a recent study conducted by Profit Engine, the ecosystem continues to grow, driving demand for professionals who can master and customise its suite of cloud-based tools. Initiatives like Trailhead ensure that learning remains accessible for everyone, supporting career growth and fostering innovation.

By adopting a holistic approach, one that includes personalised learning paths, hands-on practice, and continuous upskilling, we can close the skills gap and build a future where both individuals and companies can thrive. On this National Online Learning Day, let’s not just celebrate what online learning has been, but what it’s becoming: the engine of lifelong growth and a cornerstone of our professional future.

Ursula Fear, Senior Talent Program Manager at Salesforce