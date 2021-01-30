The co-founder of The Future Awards Africa and former partner, Red Media Africa, Emilia Asim-Ita, has died after a brief illness. She died on Friday morning.

Asim-Ita was a co-founder of The Future Awards, along with Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams. The award ceremony kicked off in 2006.

Years later, she ended her partnership with the duo of Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams of Red Media and created AML Media.

Asim-Ita, who was in her 30s, was a brand strategist and had worked with many brands, media and non-governmental establishments. She specialised in social media marketing, management consulting, writing, public speaking, brand design, public relations, project management and training.

Announcing her death, her company, AML Media posted on their social media account. “Words fail us. You were more than a boss. You were a friend, an inspiration and an outstanding person. You will forever remain in our hearts. Rest well, Emilia,”