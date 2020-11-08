As the kick-off date of The Future Awards Africa’s first-ever three-day digital festival draws near, the Central Working Committee has announced this year’s nominees for all the 20 award categories.

The Awards will be celebrating, per tradition, the achievements of young Africans who have excelled brilliantly in the past year.

Among the list of astonishing young people to join an already formidable class of TFAA alumni are comedian and actor, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo; poet, Romeo Oriogun; creative director and fashion designer, King David; actress, Jemima Osunde; CEO and founder of Patricia Technologies Limited, Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje; and musician, Rema.

The nominees were unveiled in a special broadcast on Channels TV and Pop Central hosted by Ghana’s Dela Michel and Nigeria’s Tomike Adeoye.

Speaking on the nominations, Chief Operating Officer, RED| For Africa, Bukonla Adebakin, said: “This year’s nominated list of extraordinary and impressive young people from across Africa cuts across various fields and institutions.

“Even in a turbulent for many nations, they persisted and achieved incredible feats through determination, empathy, hard work, determination and creativity.

“From movies to music, governance and fashion, these categories encompass the youngest and brightest minds on the continent who have inspired us all, impacted policies and politics, and are positively bending the course of our societies.

“It is with such immense hope in the future of our content and recognition of nominees’ achievements that we unveil the class of 2020.”

The Future Festival will hold as a TV and Digital Festival from November 27 and 29, 2020, while The Future Awards Africa will broadcast on November 28 on Africa Magic, MTV Base and Pop Central.

In recognition of the remarkable progress recorded in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence this year, The Future Awards Africa will also donate 25 per cent of profits accrued this year to NGOs working to end sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The Future Awards Africa presents The Future Festival in partnership with Y! Africa.

Media partners are Africa Magic, MTV Base, POP Central TV, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, BellaNaija.com and YNaija.com.

A one-week window is open to the public for any complains as regards the category nominees.

All inquiries should be directed to: [email protected].

Follow @TFAAfrica to keep up with the latest news on TFAA.

The official hashtags for 2020 are: #TheFutureFestival, #TFAA15 and #TheAgeofRevolution.

Read profiles on awards.thefutureafrica.com.

The full nominees’ list is below:

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Film: This award recognises the contributions of professionals in the film industry towards improving the craft of film making and influencing global audiences within the year in review.

Johnson. E. Awolola, 28

Dafe Oboro, 25

Ademola Falomo, 22

Dawa Thompson, 27

Nora Awolowo, 27

Temi Evo, 25

TG Omori, 25

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Content Creation: The spectrum of new media has changed and this award recognizes the contributions of individuals or teams who have dedicated themselves to creating quantifiable impact using the media as a tool for advancement in their chosen fields.

Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo, 28

Babatunde ‘Ikorodu Bois’ Sanni, 23

Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam, 21

Dimma Umeh, 27

Winifred ‘Zeelicious Foods’ Emmanuel, 26

Tomike Adeoye, 25

Salem King Ibrahim, 25

The Future Awards Africa Prize For Literature: This award is given to a young person who has successfully written and published books.

Romeo Oriogun, 28

Tobi Eyinade, 28

Tomi Adeyemi, 27

Ebenezer Agu, 28

Logan February, 21

‘Pemi Aguda 27

Nnamdi Ehirim, 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion: This award rewards the work of an individual(s) in the fashion industry who have impacted the industry through his/her chosen medium and created a tangible body of work.

Destiny Uwadiare, 21

King David, 25

Frank Aghuno, 25

Faith Oluwajimi, 23

Fisayo Longe, 27

Daniel Obasi, 25

Taofeek Abijako, 23

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting: This award recognizes the outstanding talent and remarkable achievements of an actor or actress whose work has distinguished them.

Chimezie Imo, 27

Ruby Akubueze, 23

Tobi Bakare, 25

Jemima Osunde, 24

Jide-Kene Achufusi, 28

Bukunmi Oluwasina, 26

Tomiwa Tegbe, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Entrepreneurship: This award is conferred to an entrepreneur who has founded, led and grown a business or private enterprise to measurable success through extraordinary vision, leadership, and commitment to innovation in the year in view.

Akomolafe Henrich Bankole, 27

Ogechukwu Alexis Obah, 28

Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje, 24

Barbara Okereke, 28

Adetola Nola, 28

Peniel Bello, 26

Tracy Batta, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music: This award is conferred to a recording and performing artist whose music has made a significant impact in the industry and earned them local and international repute in the year in review.

Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, 21

Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Ade Folahan, 24

Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola, 27

Zainab ‘Lady Donli’ Donli, 24

Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia, 23

Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi, 25

Chike-Ezekpeazu ‘CHIKE’ Osebuka, 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Art: This prize seeks to highlight the extraordinary achievements of visual, performance and digital artists in the field of creative and visual arts within the year in review.

Chigozie Obi, 23

Obayomi Anthony Ayodele, 26

Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu, 25

Ayogu Kingsley, 26

Tonia Nneji, 27

Ayanfe Olarinde, 24

Fawaz Oyedeji, 23

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Activism: This award recognizes an individual’s contributions to ensuring that their work influences decisions within political, economic, social systems and institutions for the development of the country in their chosen causes.

Hassana Maina, 22

Hajara Kabeer Abdulfatah, 24

Wilson Atumeyi, 26

Aghogho Odibo, 28

Richard Akuson, 27

Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky, 26

Adenike Titilope Oladosu, 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism: This award is given to a writer, reporter, presenter, producer, and other professionals working in the journalism profession who have demonstrated excellence in the storytelling and bringing news to the public.

Aisha Salaudeen, 26

Aneta Felix 27

Adejumo Kabir, 23

Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari, 28

Aanu Adeoye 27

Solomon Elusoji, 26

Victoria Sanusi 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Health and Wellness: This award recognizes the contributions of an individual or teams who has dedicated themselves to making tangible impact in health and wellness i.e. Health, Spirituality, Yoga, and/or Traditional health.

Elizabeth Ita, 25

Nanahawau Kolawole 24

Victor Ugo 28

Amanda Iheme 27

Chioma Nwakanma 28

Chioma Nwosu, 26

Daniel D. Faleti, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Disruption: This award acknowledges the work of a researcher, scientist, innovator, inventor who have contributed to the advancement and application of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) either for personal gain, professional advancement, charity or administrative duties within the year in review.

Adegoke Olubusi, 27

Tito Ovia, 27

Dimeji Sofowora, 28

Yanmo Omorogbe, 26

Boluwaji Alepaye, 22

Walter Isoko, 23

David Oluwatobiloba Adeyemi, 22

Adeniyi Omotayo, 28

Fred Oyetayo, 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Lawyers: This award is given to a young person who has recorded remarkable achievement in the year in review.

Abdullateef Olasubomi Abdul, 26

Caleb Adebayo, 27

Damilola Wright, 27

Georgette Monnou, 27

Oluwaseun Ayansola, 28

Efemena Iluezi-Ogbaudu, 25

Adekunle Charles Olaniyi, 27

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Beauty: This award is given to a young person who has recorded remarkable achievement in the Beauty industry.

Omolola Sidahome 26

Bisola Omoregha, 26

Ronald Mmeka, 27

Eronmosele’ Eron Shaddy’ Ozah , 24

Adefunke Adefule, 25, Lagos

Doyinsola Afolabi, 26

Lydia Stanley Chukwudebelu, 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Leading Conversations: This award is given to a young person who is constantly driving positive conversations and shaping the culture.

Daniel Orubo, 28

Jolaoluwa Ayeye, 27 and Feyikemi Abudu

Olutimehin Adegbeye,

Vincent Desmond, 21

Ebele Molua, 27

Matthew ‘Blaise’ Nwozaku, 21

Damilola Odufuwa, 28

The Future Awards Africa prize for Intrapreneurship: This award recognizes the contributions of a professional who has dedicated themselves to creating tangible impact in the private sector through innovation and collaboration in the year in view.

Benjamin Dada, 26

Derrick Ikenga, 24

Terver Bendega, 26

Tega Edwin-Ajogun, 28

Ejiro Esigbone, 27

Derin Adebayo, 26

Lehle Baldé, 28

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Governance: This award is given to a technocrat who has made an outstanding contribution in the public service sector within the year in view (this excludes presidents, governors and senators).

Olumide Alonge, 27

Jude Feranmi, 28

Cephas Ayako-Ashwa, 28

Alex Adekunle James, 28

Oluwaseun Temidayo Fakorede, 28

Adebusayo Olateru – Olagbegi, 27

Joana Kolo, 26

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Service to young people (aged 55 and below): This award is given to an outstanding individual (below 55) who donates their time and money to helping youth across the country, (excluding politicians and people in government).

Mosunmola ‘Mo’ Abudu

Michael ‘Don Jazzy’ Ajereh

Lola Shoneyin

Sam Adeyemi

Olajumoke Adenowo

Orode Doherty

Mohammed Jega

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action: This prize seeks to acknowledge the contributions of individuals across Africa, to community building within the year in view.

Ellen Chilemba, 22, Malawi

Samira Isah Modibbo, 28, Nigeria

Derick Omari, 24, Ghana

Seyi Aragbada, 26, Nigeria

Nelson Kwaje, 28, South Sudan

Anyanwu Joseph, 23, Nigeria

Trevor Oahile, 23, Botswana

Njeri Gateru, 31, Kenya

David Avido, 24, Kenya

Ayodeji Alonge, 22, Nigeria

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of The Year: This prize is awarded to a young person who has become a force for change, capturing the collective imagination of all Africans through their personal achievements, public image, and personal triumphs.

Odunayo Eweniyi, 27, Nigeria

Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, 24, Uganda

Ogutu Okudo, 28, Kenya

O’Plérou Grebet, 22, Ivory Coast

Wisdom Mawuli Parku, 26, Ghana

Dineo Lioma, 28, South Africa

Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, 21, Nigeria.

The Future Awards Africa has been called the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans” and the “most important youth awards” by Forbes.

It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 to 31.

It has produced over 150 winners and over 1,550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.

It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship.

This focus on Human Capital Development is informed by our value proposition: Africa’s growth needs a generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership.

Red Media Africa (www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR and Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED.

It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines, and lead in their industries.

It has six major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice and the International Practice – with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

It has been recognised with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.