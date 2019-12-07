Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration will continue to collaborate with forward looking organisations and religious bodies for the development of the State.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the government commitment for developmental partnership while addressing thousands of worshippers in the early hours of Saturday at the 14th edition of The Experience, an annual gospel music concert, held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS in Onikan, Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his wife, Ibijoke, recalled that he was part of the concert in 2018 as a Governorship candidate, and now attending this year’s edition as the 15th Governor of the State, said he has spent 193 days, translating to 13.2 percent of the four-year mandate given to him by residents and had been praying to God to lead him right as he would be accountable to Him and all Lagosians at the end of his tenure.

He said: “Today, with all sense of humility, I stand in front of you as the fifteenth Governor of Lagos State witnessing the experience 14. At this same location, 193 days ago, I was sworn-in and what that means is that I have spent 193 days in office, meaning again that I have spent 13.2% of my 1,460 days. I am counting down, and I’m asking God to continue to lead me, because at the end of those days, I will stand answerable to God and to the people of Lagos State based on the things I have done during my tenure.

“I thank the organisers of The Experience, for journeying with me. One thing is certain, Lagos will never remain the same at the end of that 1,460 days, so says the Almighty. Lagos will see the level of development it has never seen before.”

Sanwo-Olu said his vision is to bring righteousness, forthrightness and accountability to government, promising Lagosians that at the end of his stewardship, the State would have witnessed unprecedented growth and development.

He said: “We are bringing righteousness to governance, with God, all of you here will be witnesses to it when at the end of the four years, I answer to God and to all of you, and as the scripture says, in the Gospel of John, chapter Four, verse 23, He says, “that the eyes actually know where we’ll get the real worshipers that will worship the father, the truth and the spirit”.

He adeed: “What all of you have come here to do today is to demonstrate that sense of worship and taking out time to come and worship, I can say to you clearly that God will answer all of our praise and worship and we will not go empty handed.

“The land of Lagos State will be blessed in your possession, you will receive goodness being citizens of Lagos state, not only this year but in the years ahead because you have honoured God today, and you’re part of this of worship; worship will never cease in your house in your homes.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who assisted the church to unveil tricycles bought for reformed street urchins, popularly called area boys, but renamed Jesus Boys, thanked the church for the gesture and promised to collaborate with it to ensure that the reformative efforts are sustained.

He said: “I want to say that as a government, we will continue to collaborate with the Experience and I pray that come 2020 December, all of us will be sharing The Experience 15 together.”

Earlier, the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock and Convener of the Experience Lagos, Pastor Paul Adefarasin said in addition to praising and worshipping God, the experience has been a platform to pray for peace and sustainable development of Nigeria and for Justice, truth and equity to prevail within its borders.

A new logo for the Experience was unveiled, while Pastor Adefarasin also called for a minute silence in honour of the first administrator and Governor of the State, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson who died about a month ago.

The Experience Lagos which started in 2006 is usually attended by more than 500 thousand people and also watched by millions of viewers via satellite TV and livestream on the web.

Award-winning Nigerian and international gospel artistes who graced the stage at this year edition include Onos Ariyo; Sammie Okposo; Preye Odede; Sinach; the legendary Don Moen; Tope Alabi; Chioma Jesus; Donnie McClucking; Mercy Chinwo Planet Shakers; Travis Greene; Todd Dulaney and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir from House on the Rock church.