The EXCO Premier: A night of politics, friendship, film

The world premiere of The EXCO was held on October 15, 2025 at the Alliance Française (Mike Adenuga Centre) in Lagos. But this wasn’t your typical Nollywood red carpet. It felt smaller, warmer, and more personal. The kind of night where politics, art, and friendship quietly overlap without anyone making a big deal out of it.

By 5:30pm, guests had started arriving. Filmmakers, actors, and public officials walked in, but it didn’t feel showy. There were hugs, laughter, and old friends catching up.

By 6pm, the space had settled into a comfortable rhythm, less like a premiere, more like a reunion of people who’d known each other for years.

When the lights went down around 7:30pm, the host took a moment to recognise some of the evening’s notable guests: Hon. Moji Miranda, Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; veteran actor, Keppy Ekpenyong; filmmaker, Fred Amata; and Nollywood legend, Jide Kosoko. Each name drew easy applause.

Then the film began.

Produced by Seun Oloketuyi, The EXCO dives into the uneasy mix of politics and morality, what happens when idealists step into a flawed system and try to hold their ground. Before its release, Oloketuyi had called it “a political time bomb disguised as entertainment.” That line turned out to fit.

When the credits rolled, the applause felt real.

Oloketuyi came up to speak right after. He thanked the film’s writer, someone he clearly admired. He acknowledged former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who allowed parts of the movie to be shot inside his private library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Obasanjo couldn’t attend, but his influence was clearly felt.

Oloketuyi also mentioned an unnamed former commissioner who had contributed ideas during the film’s development. That moment summed up the film’s tone perfectly: Politics. Even at a movie premiere, always hovering quietly in the background.

He reminded everyone that The EXCO would hit cinemas nationwide on October 17, 2025 and made a simple request: support it the right way. No piracy.

Some of the cast members shared brief remarks too. Deyemi Okanlawon, who played the governor, spoke about his long relationship with Oloketuyi and how it felt like coming full circle.

By 9pm, the night was winding down, no big spectacle, just small groups talking, laughing, taking photos, and lingering in that easy way people do when they don’t want a good night to end.

That’s what made the premiere stand out. It wasn’t about who wore what or who showed up late. It was about a story, one that felt timely, grounded, and quietly bold.