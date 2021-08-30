The error of Nigeria in 2015 will never be repeated -Bishop David Oyedepo

Founder of Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said the error Nigeria made in 2015 will never be repeated.

According to Oyedepo, Fulani vagabonds are making life impossible for local people.

The clergyman said this during a sermon in his church recently.

He said,

”The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated forever.

“The choice of the wicked to sit on throne of Nigeria will be repeated.

“This Nation will experience a new order of settlement.

“The God of vengeance is rising in defence of this nation today.”

Oyedepo who has never hidden his displeasure for the current political regime, stated that Fulani vagabonds now make life impossible for local people.

He said,

”You can’t tell how many destinies have been unsettled by the unsettlement of the nation.

“Fulani vagabonds making life impossible for local people.

“And do they claim not to know? we had it exposed..but I knew it before. Fire from now!”

He noted that judgment against the wicked will start now.

”And the church became mute. And they cut the neck of a church leader.

“In this time and age? If nothng happens, then God has not sent me.

“Judgment will be ravaging the land from now.

“Many will sleep and never wake up. Many will be struck with blindness in 24 hours.

“Many will be crippled in 3 days.

“My God is turning the table against the wicked.”