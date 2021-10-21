The Elevation Church’s LifePointe debuts ‘Art of God’ festival

LifePointe, a non-denominational youth movement and an expression of The Elevation Church Nigeria, is spotlighting various art forms in an art festival themed ‘Art of God’.

There are different strategic and empowering activities, each speaking to the festival theme, through dedicated channels and curated events starting with the Art of God Challenge: a general call to all creatives to interpret the theme, ‘Art of God’ through original artistic creations.

Entries for the challenge opened on Thursday 30th September and will close on Saturday 23rd October 2021. A robust panel of judges will select the winner, who will be awarded the prize money of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) at Art Fest, a performing arts events featuring music, dance, poetry on Sunday 31st October 2021.

“The Nigerian creative space is a vital platform for the expression of the pains and aspirations of our youths, a veritable source of income with proven international acceptance, and a means to further positively project the Nigerian persona across the world,” said Busola Wale-Siyanbola, Lead at LifePointe.

“LifePointe seeks to create a fun and vibrant experience that will allow participants showcase their creative flair, celebrate the richness and diversity of an emerging generation, promote the spirit of free enterprise, and reinforce our belief that no matter the talent people possess or endeavour they commit to, every person counts in the journey to achieving the future we hope for,” she added.

Other events aimed at spotlighting the brilliant expressions of young and hardworking creatives while reaching out to the community as a whole, include LP Art Show: An art exhibition and auction to showcase the works of young visual artists. Proceeds will be distributed between the artist and a community project.

This event holds on Saturday 30th October at 2PM (WAT); Art of God Graffiti Project + Sip ‘n’ Paint Event on Sunday 31st October at 1PM (WAT); and the Art Fest: Celebrating talents in the performing arts holds on Sunday 31st October at 4PM (WAT). All listed events hold at the Pistis Annex, 3 Remi Olowude Street, Marwa Lekki.

Attendance for all lined up events is free, but registration is required. For more information, please visit www.lifepointeng.org/aog and follow @lifepointeng on social media.