The Elevation Church, a non-denominational Christian ministry, in partnership with Jobberman, Nigeria’s foremost online career portal, is organising a virtual employability training programme for fresh graduates and jobseekers to provide them with relevant soft skills needed in today’s workplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive job loss, over 40 per cent rise in unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria, and an overcrowded job market.

This Graduate Employability Programme, which commences on March 1, 2021, is set to impact over 2,000 young people via a four-week online course with facilitators from Jobberman.

Young graduates are encouraged to participate as this training will greatly enhance their job search, resume writing, interview skills, and help them manage workplace dynamics better within their first five years of professional engagement.

The virtual Graduate Employability Programme will also empower jobseekers with advanced skills to leverage Microsoft Office Suite, increase productivity to stand-out at work, and become great team players.

According to Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, the Church operates an in-house unit that is dedicated to matching jobseekers with apt career opportunities, preparing them to win at interviews and plan meaningful work-life balance.

The unit also works to ensure fluid movement for those seeking professional transitions with ease of finding appropriate employment.

Akinlabi said: “By this partnership with Jobberman and sponsored by Mastercard Foundation, we are taking the operations of our in-house CareerPro unit several notches higher.

“This is because we are aware of the current saturated job market due to the pandemic, and we understand that by getting graduates trained in line with industry best standards, they stand better chances of getting hired and obtaining the best available jobs.

“From our interactions with job seekers, we also gleaned that there is a great degree of hopelessness and depression amongst job seekers, they are being told that they are not good enough, and they don’t know why.

“Many are also not abreast with the expectations of the workplace, all of which we aim to resolve with this training.”

The training is open to everyone who fits the profile, not only members of TEC.

Participants are to apply online via: bit.ly/TECSoftSkillTraining, and will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis.

After due assessment, graduates will be issued certificates of participation, and advised on best career options for them, as well as how best to increase and diversify their income in a challenging job market.