The Elevation Church hosts special faith empowerment conference

Frontline non-denominational assembly, The Elevation Church, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is set to hold its annual mid-year convergence of believers and God-seekers – the Accelerate Conference – from June 29 to July 3, 2022.

The Accelerate Conference is a spiritual development and personal advancement conference of TEC.

It is designed to help participants to press into new accomplishments in the second half of the year.

This seventh edition conference, themed: “Rev Up! – Emerging by Revelation,” aims to equip, recharge and reenergise participants to develop spiritual dexterity in the practical application of God’s word in their lives and circumstances.

Hosted by Godman and Bolarinwa Akinlabi, the Global Lead and Co-lead Pastors of The Elevation Church, this year’s Conference again has a line-up of renowned speakers, including Pastor Poju Oyemade, Founder and Senior Pastor, Covenant Nation; Pastor George Izunwa of Gateway International Church; Tomi Arayomi, founder RIG Nation; Ibukun Awosika, CEO, Chair Center Group; Ndidi Nwuneli, Founder, Leap Africa; and Femi Edun, Director, Frontier Africa.

According to Godman Akinlabi: “If there was ever a time that people needed to access vital information to build their future and legacy, that time is now.

“For people to truly progress, the global challenges of recent times, must be contextualized within the local opportunities that have consequently arisen.

|The right information – divine revelation – must be the catalyst for national revival and provide the momentum for personal achievement.”

This year’s Conference will be preceded by a 72-hour Prayer Chain to help participants build expectation and focus faith for breakthroughs of all kinds.

The Conference itself will feature morning and evening sessions, interactive engagements with thought-leaders, a special Teens Experience for teenagers to worship, learn and receive impartation, as well as outbursts of radical authentic worship led by renowned gospel ministers such as Nathaniel Bassey, Tosin Bee, Chigozie Wisdom, Eben, Bukola Bekes and the fantastic Elevation Priests of Praise.

Detailed information about this free event is available at www.elevationng.org/accelerate.