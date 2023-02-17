The Elevation Church empowers over 1,000 ministers

The highly anticipated Exponential Conference 2023, themed: “Resurgence: The Emerging Church,” came to a successful close bringing together over 1,000 pastors from countries across Africa, Europe and the United States of America.

The conference explored challenges facing the church and provided advanced strategies for inclusive transformation.

The event was held February 6 to 8, 2023 at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and was broadcast live to audiences in Nigeria and around the world.

It brought together a diverse group of international and local speakers, including hosts Pastors Godman and Bolarinwa Akinlabi; Rev. Sam Adeyemi; Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo; Dr. Conway Edwards (USA); Pastor Jerry Eze; Pastor Yemi Davids; Debola Deji-Kurunmi; Leke Alder; Dr. Sam Chand (USA); Pastor Muriithi Wanjau (Kenya) and Praise Fowowe.

The speakers addressed the church’s current and future challenges and provided practical strategies for guiding inclusive transformation.

Attendees also had the opportunity to attend various breakout sessions, including: Discipling Business Leaders for Kingdom Expansion; Strengthening Pastoral Care and Discipleship through the Small Group System; Maximising New Media for New Possibilities; Social Intervention Strategies for Expanding your Ministry’s Influence; Finding Expression: Post-Campus Ministry; and Raising Kids that are Light Heroes in a Changing World.

These sessions presented scalable, relatable and easily actionable strategies for growth, expansion and global impact.

The conference emphasised the importance of persistence in ministry, not giving up on one’s dreams, focusing on Jesus as the big picture and adapting to the changing times.

As Godman Akinlabi, Convener of The Exponential Conference, stated: “The ministers and ministries of today cannot afford to teach the Gospel the way it was taught in the days of old.

“The realities are vastly different now.

“The ministers of the word must adapt their messages, bringing them home to address the unique circumstances and challenges in today’s world.”

The Exponential Conference 2023 also included the Worship Leaders Conference featuring TY Bello, Eezee Tee, Tolucci and Akinyemi Ayinoluwa.

This conference provided gospel creatives with valuable insights on how to profit from their talents while preserving their faith and service to God.

The conference was a hybrid event that brought together ministers from various denominations and demographics, providing a balance across the spiritual, mental and emotional state of the church.

Attendees, according to the organiser, left the conference equipped with powerful insights and strategies to take their ministry to the next level.

The organisers said the Exponential Conference 2023 was a resurgent moment for the church and a step forward in its inclusive transformation.

The organisers said: “To continue learning and gaining the knowledge necessary to lead the church of the future, visit www.exponentialng.org/resources.

“Join us next year as we continue to explore the resurgence of the emerging church.

“To take advantage of discounted rates for the Exponential Conference 2024, visit registration.exponentialng.org/earlybird/.”