The Drum Festival in Canada: Ooni endorses event, applauds Segun Akanni

The Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, (Ojaja II), has joined the league of cultural enthusiasts and aficionados across the world to certify the forthcoming Drum (Agalu-Agalu) Festival to be staged in Canada next month.

In his reaction to the letter of invitation, His Imperial Majesty expressed his great delight in endorsing the maiden edition of the event. In his words, “I write with great delight to endorse the inaugural The Drum (Ayan-Agalu) Festival scheduled to hold in Canada”. Oba Ogunwusi asserted that “the festival, which has its root in the Kingdom of Ife, South Western Nigeria, is a symbolic presentation of our culture, particularly in relation to our social life, religion, monarchy and other core aspects of our existence”, the affable monarch stated.

The Ooni of Ife could not but salute the courage, capacity and initiative of the Chief Host, who he called his son, for his spirited stride toward Yoruba and African cultural revival.

According to the world-class monarch, “I hereby congratulate my son who is the convener of the initiative, Prince Segun Akanni, and his team for their efforts in celebrating the prestigious Yoruba and indeed African culture”.

In expressing his strong support for the success of the event, Oba Adeyeye has recommended the event to interested partners, stakeholders and other investors to cash in on this unique prospect by coming on board and collaborating with the organizers of the cultural fiesta in order to make it a hugely victorious edition.

In the wake of receiving the commendation letter, Prince Segun Akanni, the publisher of The Drum Online Media Inc. and the convener of the Drum Festival, expressed his infinite excitement and has, accordingly, described the Ooni’s endorsement as “a majestically monumental fillip that will spur the event to outstanding success”.

Recently, the Prime Minister of Canada, Hon. Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario, Hon. Doug Ford and many Canadian eminent personalities had sent goodwill messages to congratulate the Promoter and also endorse the forthcoming cultural fiesta.

As a reminder, the Ayan-Agalu (Drum) Festival holds as follows:…

Theme: “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National Unity, Progress and Development – The Ayangalu Example”.

Date: Friday July 28, 2023

Venue: Fuzion Banquet Hall, 1300 Britannia Road E, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Time: 8:00 pm prompt

The event promises to be culturally exhilarating indeed!