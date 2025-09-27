The Disruptor from Eriti Akoko: How 55-year-old visionary is redefining grassroots politics in Ondo North

When the story of modern grassroots transformation in Ondo North Senatorial District is told, one name will stand out: Engr. Michael Abayomi Adeyanju. His impact already echoes through the streets of Akokoland, across the valleys of Owo and Ose, and into the forgotten communities of the senatorial district.

At 55, he has chosen not to mark his new chapter with quiet celebration, but with bold action: a declaration that the time for real, people-driven politics has come.

From Eriti to Epicentre of Change

Born in Eriti Akoko, in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area, Adeyanju is far from the typical politician. He serves as the Director General of the Imole Progressive Network (IPN), a socio-political movement that is giving rural communities a renewed voice and reshaping conversations in Ondo North Senatorial District.

He is a man of many sides: a business mogul in the boardroom, a politician by passion, a philanthropist by choice, and an unapologetic believer in the ideology of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of progressive change. With years of service in different capacities, he has earned both respect and recognition.

Work That Speaks Louder Than Campaign Slogans

In a political climate where many rely on empty promises and staged rallies, Adeyanju has chosen a different language: the language of visible impact.

In Imeri, Oka Akoko, Akungba, Supare, Idoani and Imoru, he didn’t just sympathise with residents over abandoned boreholes, he fixed them. Water flowed again, restoring dignity and daily comfort.

In Isuada, Owo: he revived a health centre that had long been neglected, renovated and ready to serve the people once more.

Across Ondo North: free borehole water systems now dot communities, flowing not just with clean water but with hope.

Empowerment Across All Fronts

But Adeyanju’s vision goes far beyond infrastructure. His empowerment initiatives have touched nearly every sphere of community life — education, youth development, health, entrepreneurship, and political participation.

Through scholarships, business grants, and enlightenment programmes, he is building people before politics.

His brand of politics is rooted in mentorship, grassroots engagement, and investing in the future of Ondo North beyond election cycles.

The Case for 2027: Why Representation Must Be Redefined

As the 2027 senatorial race approaches, one question dominates conversations: Who can truly represent Ondo North? The answer many are turning to is clear: someone who has been listening and building long before ballots and billboards.

Engr. Michael Abayomi Adeyanju represents a paradigm shift: from old politics to value-driven leadership, from patronage to performance, from power-seeking to service.

Voices from the Ground

“He didn’t wait to be elected before making an impact. That’s what we need: someone who already sees us before seeking our votes.” — Community member

“The borehole in Imeri was forgotten. He came, assessed it, and within weeks, it was working. We didn’t even beg him.” — Resident

A New Dawn Is Possible

Engr. Michael Abayomi Adeyanju is not just disrupting politics, he is redefining what it means to serve.

As the political landscape prepares for another cycle, Ondo North must ask itself: Do we want representation, or do we want transformation?

With a proven record of service, a genuine heart for the people, and a structured vision for change, this 55-year-old son of Eriti Akoko is not merely seeking a chance, he is already earning it.

2027 is not just another election year. It could be the moment Ondo North steps into a new era, one built on integrity, powered by vision, and led by Engr. Michael Abayomi Adeyanju.