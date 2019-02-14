The destiny of our nation rests on each one of us- Osibanjo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says the destiny of Nigeria rests on the shoulders of ‘each one of us’.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday in Jos, at a special prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau chapter, for peaceful general elections.

He said: “If we look elsewhere, we will make a very big mistake.

“We are the ones that can individually solve the problems of Nigeria and we must not look elsewhere.

“If we do the right thing, we will get the right result; if we do what is not right, we will not get the right result.”

The vice president, who read many scriptures to support his argument, said that every individual must play a role toward solving the problems of Nigeria.

He described Christians as the ‘salt of the world’ that could heal the land if they followed the tenets of the gospel.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, in his remarks, said that the vice president prayed with them in 2015 and the elections were peaceful.

Lalong said: “We are again praying and we hope that the election will be peaceful again.

“Only God knows who will be elected but we know that His is best for us.

“We pray that those who will lose will accept the result in good faith for peace to reign.”

The governor thanked God for sparing the life of the vice president from the helicopter crash in Kogi recently.

Rev Fr Polycarp Lubo, Plateau CAN Secretary, said that the desire of the body was to have peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

Lubo stated that their prayer was that no blood would be shed in the name of election.

He appreciated Osinbajo for honouring their invitation and prayed God to be with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that prayers were offered by different clerics for a peaceful election.