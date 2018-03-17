The demise of Sen. Wakili painful –Mark

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described the death of the Senator representing Bauchi South senatorial District, Senator Ali Wakili as a painful exit.

Wakili was reported dead at his Abuja residence on Saturday morning.

Mark, reacting to the demise of Wakili in a statement by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of our colleague and friend. It is devastating”.

He said: “Senator Wakili was a peace maker. He always craved for fairness, justice and national unity.

“He was a principled, focused and resourceful parliamentarian who identified with the ordinary people. He fought for the welfare of citizens without compromise.

“He practiced inclusive politics that provided the greatest benefit to the largest number of his constituent.”

The lawmaker said the deceased was a respected parliamentarian who always deployed wisdom and diplomatic strategy to drive home his points needed to provide dividend of democracy to his people.

Mark added: “We shall miss his robust and unbiased contributions to parliamentary debate on national issues.”