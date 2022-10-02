The Companion Lagos District holds Elective Conference

Arrangements are in top gear for the Elective Conference of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in Business and the Profession, Lagos District.

The Conference, according to a press release signed by the District’s Publicity Secretary, Mukaila Tajudeen Akolade is slated for Sunday, October 9, 2022 with the theme:”‘Addressing Issues of Insecurity Challenges in Nigeria”.

It will feature a lecture presentation titled: “Insecurity Challenges in Nigeria: Genesis, Consequences and Panacea”, by a retired Commissioner of Police, CP Olayinka Bashir Balogun.

The Chairman of the occasion is one of the founding fathers of the organisation, Alhaji J. B. Ali-Oluwafuyi.

The lecture presentation which is billed for Shamusudeen Central Mosque Hall, old secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos is expected to commence at 11am and lasts till 1.30pm.

Other crucial activities scheduled for the conference include: presentation of the secretariat and financial reports.

The height of the gathering is the announcement and swearing-in of the new District’s executives, who will pilot the affairs of the organisation for the next two years.

The Conference is expected to be attended by members from nine zones that constitute the District. They include: Agege, Akute-Lambe, Alimoso, Ikorodu, Ketu-Ojota, Light House, Mushin, Oko-Oba, and Surulere.

Members of the sister organisation; The Criterion, an organization of Muslim women in Business and the Professions, as well as other Islamic organisations are expected to be in attendance.