The Companion commends NAHCON over successful pilgrims airlift to Saudi Arabia

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in Business and the Professions, has lauded the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for completing the airlift of all pilgrims registered through the commission to perform the 1444 AH (2023) hajj before the closure of Saudi Arabia airspace.

The group’s National Amir, Kamil Olalekan, and Public Affairs Secretary, Muideen Adeleke, said this in a statement.

IN the statement on Sunday, the group hailed the Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, and his team for the job well done.

It said the feat recorded by the leadership of NAHCON with the airlift of the 95,000 prospective Nigerian pilgrims was remarkable despite daunting challenges encountered during the operations.

The Muslim group commended the NAHCON boss for his proactive instincts and commitment towards beating the Sunday deadline for the completion of the airlift of outbound pilgrims ahead of the closure of the Saudi Arabia air space.

It said that Alhaji Hassan had taken hajj administration in Nigeria to an enviable level, stressing that this was due to adequate preparation as well as sacrifice from the headship of the commission down to the board, the staff and other stakeholders.

The Companion stated that the association was proud of NAHCON chairman, an illustrious member of the group, as the reforms he brought to bear on hajj management were yielding dividends, thereby making Nigeria a role model in the industry.

It prayed Allah to sustain the scion of the Hajj commission and his committed team in good health, physical strength, sound mind as well as divine wisdom in this path of rectitude.

“As members of the Companion, we are proud of the feat recorded by one of our exemplary members with the successful completion of outbound flights despite the seemingly unsurmountable challenges that threatened the exercise along the line,”

The group urged Nigerian pilgrims to be good ambassadors all through their stay in the holy land, intensify prayers for the commission and the country at large as they join their counterparts from across the world in moving to Mina, the suburb of Makkah for the major hajj rites.

The Companion wished all the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia hajj mabrur, the NAHCON an accomplished inbound airlift after the pilgrimage and the Muslim Ummah, Eidul Mubarak in advance.