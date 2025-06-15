The bones will rise again!, by Gabriel Agbo

That your dream is coming back alive! Every part of your life will be healed today. Yes, the bones will rise again! What can be more debased, ashy and dead like the dry bones in that valley in the book of Ezekiel? Tell me. But the Spirit of God told the man of God to speak to them. These bones were old, dry, scattered and in a valley. Jesus Christ! They were indeed in their final resting place. Case closed! All hope lost. But with God it cannot be over until he says it’s over. He is the God of all flesh and nothing, I repeat, nothing is impossible to him.

There may be things you have concluded in your life, or waiting for, life is coming back to it today! I don’t know how, but I know who will do it. He has commanded me to speak to you and I am already doing that. The dry bones were to become alive again but Ezekiel must speak to it. He must ignore the condition (dryness), history (old) and environment (scattered) and speak by faith and obedience. God always overrules all these qualifications.

I don’t care about your condition. I don’t care how long you have been in it and I don’t care where you are now or the things happening around you. In obedience to the word and leading of God I speak to your situation now. Be free in the name of Jesus! Be restored! Let’s read this divine drama in the book of Ezekiel Chapter 37:1- 12:

“The LORD took hold of me, and I was carried away by the Spirit of the LORD to a valley filled with bones. He led me around among the old, dry bones that covered the valley floor. They were scattered everywhere across the ground. Then he asked me, ‘Son of man, can these bones become living people again?’ ‘O Sovereign LORD,’ I replied, ‘you alone know the answer to that.’ Then he said to me, ‘Speak to these bones and say, ‘Dry bones, listen to the word of the LORD! This is what the Sovereign LORD says: Look! I am going to breathe into you and make you live again! I will put flesh and muscles on you and cover you with skin. I will put breath into you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the LORD’

So I spoke these words, just as he told me. Suddenly as I spoke, there was a rattling noise all across the valley. The bones of each body came together and attached themselves as they had been before. Then as I watched, muscles and flesh formed over the bones. Then skin formed to cover their bodies, but they still had no breath in them. Then he said to me, ‘Speak to the winds and say: ‘This is what the Sovereign LORD says: Come, O breath, from the four winds! Breathe into these dead bodies so that they may live again.’

So I spoke as he commanded me, and the wind entered the bodies, and they began to breathe. They all came to life and stood up on their feet – a great army of them.”

Speak, speak and speak man of God. Yes, the power is in your tongue. God has deposited it there. He simply wants you to be like him. Open your mouth. You are what you confess. Continue speaking to that situation. You will eventually speak it into existence. Don’t give up! He spoke and the world that was chaotic and formless began to take shape. He spoke and the things that were not came to be. He spoke and the light came out of darkness. When we speak, when we speak the word according to the direction of the Spirit, great things happen – miracles, healing, signs and wonders take place. When we speak the dead will come back to life, the captives will be delivered and their ashes will turn to beauty.

Ezekiel obeyed the Spirit and the collection of dry, old and scattered bones came back to life. Praise God! Yes, the word of God said that as God is so we are. Every dead part of your life, your dream, your vision, your ministry, your relationship, your ministry will come back to life today in the name of Jesus! Stop listening to your experience, your sight, your history and your environment. But focus on the word of God that you are reading today.

What he did then he will do again. He has not changed. Yes, those dry bones in your life shall live again!

What is about to happen in your life will defy all logics and explanations. I am already hearing the rattling noise in that valley. Praise God!

