‘The Baddest Lawyer’ tackles NBA over petition on smoking weed, nudity

A young lawyer, Ifunanya Excel Grant, has taken on the Nigerian Bar Association over its decision to report her to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

The NBA had made known its decision to report the lady known as “The Baddest Lawyer” on social media on Saturday.

It accused her of smoking Indian hemp and exposing her body on the social media.

Reacting to the position of the NBA on Sunday, Grant, with several photographs and videos on the social media, said she will floor the NBA anywhere it takes her to.

She said on Facebook: “Before I can light up my Igbo (Indian hemp), do you have any advice for Me?

“Note: Tell those people wey dey find me say I’m unavailable.”

Following a question by one of her followers on Twitter, Grant responded: “Tell them say David k!||Ed Goliath.”

In reaction to several comments on her Twitter handle, the Lawyer, who is registered with the Aba, Abia State branch of the NBA, had answers for them all.

In one of the comments where she was told she could be tried and jailed, she said: “Abégi shift.”

To another person who said she would soon be jailed, she retorted: “Then prepare to join me.”

On if she “studied law just to frustrate the law”, Grant said: “If INEC fit declare Tinubu president why not.”