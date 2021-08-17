The art of managing Foreign Exchange losses

Historically, there were some statistics which suggested that up to 90 per cent of forex accounts recorded overall losses, but this estimate has been reduced incrementally in real-times.

However, it’s now estimated that 70% of forex accounts are actually loss making, highlighting the challenges that traders can face in terms of mitigating financial loss and achieving success over an extended period of time.

In this post, we’ll discuss the art of managing forex losses as you look to regulate your activity and make the most of the capital at your disposal.

Understand that loss is part of the process

Let’s start with the basics; as loss is a fundamental part of all investment vehicles and something that should be accepted and almost embraced by traders.

Sure, the frequency and extent of losses may be a little more extravagant in the case of forex trading, thanks largely to the leverage nature of currency investment and the capacity to lose more than the value of your initial deposit.

However, it’s also possible to learn considerably more than this amount, so you need to accept loss as a potential outcome of any trade and factor this into the wider value proposition on offer.

Set a loss limit, define your risk tolerance

On a similar note, it’s also important to establish your tolerance for risk and whether you’re a trader who wants to mitigate the impact of volatility or leverage this to your advantage.

In practical terms, this means establishing a clear loss limit as a trader, which should be represented by a sum of money that you can comfortably afford to lose as an investor.

This enables you to spend within your means at all times, while maintaining a clear sense of discipline from the moment that you receive your forex welcome bonus of $30 as a new trader.

When opening and closing positions, we’d also recommend that you set relevant stop losses through your account. These describe tools that automatically close positions once they’ve incurred a predetermined level of loss, which is crucial if you’re to stretch your capital as far as possible.

Bouncing back from losses

If we accept the inevitably of loss and take practical steps to mitigate the loss of capital while trading, you should automatically be in a position to bounce back after trades begin to turn against you.

However, this also requires a certain type of mindset, as you’ll need to display resilience and a keen sense of determinism that recognises the market’s fundamental mechanisms and their impact on price movements in real-time.

This is why natural mental resilience is crucial to any successful trader, as the path towards forex trading success never runs smooth and serial losses are always incurred on the way to recording a profit!