The all-new Hyundai TUCSON takes the stress out of travelling

Snacks, personalised playlists, and car games: Much of a road trip is spent buckled up in the car while the scenery flashes by. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON ensures travelling for long periods is comfortable and even more convenient. The fourth generation of Hyundai’s successful compact SUV is packed with features that will make any trip just as enjoyable as the destination.

The all-new TUCSON has been designed for modern families. Thanks to its combination of state-of-the-art clean technology and features, drivers travelling with children can cruise comfortably down the motorway while enjoying a range of convenience offerings. In addition, a five-year unlimited warranty ensures families can travel with even more peace of mind.

More spacious than ever before

The all-new TUCSON offers a significant amount of space so that families can travel in comfort and have a good time. From backpacks, suitcases, and prams to sporting equipment and camping supplies – flexible seating configurations and increased interior dimensions mean more storage space than ever before.

Built on a new platform, the all-new TUCSON is larger than the previous generation model. For families, these enhanced dimensions translate to more space. Generous rear passenger legroom ensures even parents travelling in the rear can sit comfortably on longer journeys. This also ensures that there is plenty of room for car seats, making travelling with small children even more convenient. The all-new TUCSON offers one of the largest boot volumes in its class: increased boot space can store up to 620 litres with the seats up. By pulling the remote folding levers, the rear seats can be folded conveniently from the rear in a 40:20:40 ratio, creating enough room for up to almost three times as much storage. For added convenience, the Walk-in Device feature allows drivers to slide and recline the front passenger seat using a button on the seat’s bolsters. This helpful feature makes it easier for rear passengers to enter and exit the car and for parents to install a car seat for their child.

Family-friendly comfort and convenience features

The all-new TUCSON offers a wealth of innovative family-friendly comfort and convenience features for a human-centric user experience. These features benefit not only the driver but all passengers, regardless of which seat they are occupying. Hyundai’s fourth-generation TUCSON was developed with even more focus placed on rear-seat comfort.

The all-new TUCSON’s Multi-Air Mode technology creates a more pleasant in-car environment with gentler airflow. By utilising a combination of direct and indirect air vents, this mode, when activated, reduces direct air contact and softens the air while still being just as effective at changing the temperature. Drivers and their passengers can look forward to a more subtle mode of turning on the air conditioning or heating. Additionally, occupants in the front of the vehicle and passengers in the rear seats can dictate their own comfort. With the three-zone climate control, the all-new TUCSON can support multiple in-car environments simultaneously.

Heated and ventilated seats cater to passenger comfort as well. Heated seats can be found throughout the cabin, making them perfect for combatting frosty early morning journeys to school. Meanwhile, ventilated seats in the front ensure further comfort for the driver and passenger in the front seats, especially on lengthy journeys, such as family holidays.

Occupants can also enjoy pleasant ambient mood lighting, which is positioned in the two side pockets of the centre fascia, in the wireless charging pad and door map pocket. They offer 64 configurable colours and 10 levels of brightness to fit every mood and offer even more scope for personalisation.

Meanwhile, the ergonomically positioned armrest is connected to the shift by wire application for intuitive use by the driver, while also giving the car a clean and modern appeal.

Infotainment and connectivity

Thanks to the seamless integration of state-of-the-art technology, the all-new TUCSON is equipped with a fully configurable digital experience that is suited for the modern traveller. The dual adaptive cockpit features an open digital cluster and an infotainment touch screen that fills the centre of the vehicle – measuring at 10.25-inches each. Reducing physical knobs and buttons to a minimum, most infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning functions are controlled completely by touch, like most contemporary consumer electronics.

Through voice recognition, occupants can now access several features even easier. Using simple voice commands, they can activate and control in-car features, such as climate settings, infotainment controls, steering wheel heating, and tailgate opening. This personalised cockpit is intuitively optimised for a high-tech user experience.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow drivers to mirror the functionality of their iOS and Android smartphones in a simplified and convenient manner. Other infotainment and connectivity features on the all-new TUCSON include a wireless charging pad in the centre console, a premium sound system by KRELL, and front and rear USB ports for even more convenience.

The Quiet Mode allows the driver’s row to listen to their chosen audio without transmitting it to the rear speakers. Whether radio, calls, or any other audio transmitted via Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, or Android Auto, this is a perfect family-friendly feature that ensures occupants in the rear seat can continue sleeping undisturbed on long journeys.

A range of different drive modes

The all-new TUCSON’s four-wheel drive and new Terrain Modes make it a true SUV. The new Terrain Mode selector – available on the hybrid and plug-in hybrid model with automatic transmission – utilises Hyundai’s signature HTRAC four-wheel drive technology to enable agile handling and better torque application. In addition to various drive modes, three terrain modes – Mud, Sand, and Snow – optimise driving performance and HTRAC settings for an enhanced driving experience over different environments. Drivers will feel reassured because they can take the all-new TUCSON on a variety of terrain knowing that the car can handle it. Wherever drivers take their families, the all-new TUCSON is always ready for the next adventure thanks to its 4×4 capabilities.

Efficient and electrified powertrains

The all-new TUCSON offers the broadest line-up of electrified powertrains in the compact SUV segment – perfect for both a trip to the shops as well as an extended family holiday. The car can be outfitted with the right electrified drivetrain for every type of driver: gasoline and diesel 48-volt mild hybrid, full hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. Thanks to this wide selection, families can make a more responsible choice.

The entire line-up is based on either the Smartstream petrol engine or the Smartstream diesel engine. Both combustion engines are available with different levels of electrification. The petrol engine remains eco-friendly while optimising engine performance and fuel efficiency. When outfitted with Hyundai’s efficient and responsive 48-volt mild hybrid technology, the petrol engine comes with two power outputs to give drivers the option of higher performance. That way, families can travel farther on less petrol and save more at the pump.

Customers can opt for the 230 PS hybrid powertrain in two or four-wheel drive for even more performance and reduced emissions. Paired with a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and available with a six-speed transmission, the electric motor delivers the power to get families around without sacrificing on driving fun or eco-friendliness.

As an alternative, the 265 PS plug-in hybrid variant allows drivers to travel purely electric for more than 50 kilometres. Customers can conveniently charge the battery at public charging stations or at home with a wallbox charger or a cable connected to a standard socket.

The all-new TUCSON offers a wide range of electrified powertrains. Customers will rejoice in the fact that they won’t have to choose between engine power with reduced emissions. Whether quick trips around town or family road trips, with the all-new TUCSON, families travel more responsibly and with a good conscience.