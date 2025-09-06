The Abike Dabiri I know, by Fredrick Nwabufo 

I have long admired Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her brilliance and ardour for duty. I believe it will not be an overreach to say she bears the totem of excellence. She comes to any assignment, whether in a private or public office, with gravitas, passion, and humility.

I have seen this facility for distinction from a distance, in the 90s and early 2000s, when she anchored the TV staple, Newsline.

I have also seen it from closer quarters in her roles in public office.

As the pioneer chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Ms Abike has, no doubt, breathed life into the commission, strengthening the filial ties between the country and its diasporans, and creating a robust feedback mechanism.

I recall the many interventions of the commission for citizens in distress across different parts of the world, and recently, the case of some Nigerians trafficked to Central African Republic, who were returned home safely.

In 2019, the commission intervened successfully in the case of two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Alexandro Uchenna and Eboh Kenneth Chinedu, who attended an international table tennis competition in Croatia, but ended up in a Bosnian refugee camp.

NiDCOM made painstaking efforts to ensure that the matter was resolved, and the welfare of the two Nigerians safeguarded.

The commission also facilitated the rescue and return of over 1,500 Nigerians, most of them young girls, in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The interventions of the commission have been without bias or peculiarity, but with humanity and absolute surrender to the laws governing the organisation.

Most times, it is the chairman of the commission who is called out on social media over any incident involving a Nigerian abroad, and many times, she responds and takes up these cases.

Ms Abike is perhaps one of the most trolled public officers on X (Twitter). It is understandable, as she constantly engages Nigerians on matters relating to her office. Public office comes with some strictures; these are expected and should be taken with expansiveness.

However, it is disturbing the sustained character savaging and mischaracterisation of Ms Abike. It is totally off the tangent to suggest or imply in any form that she has prejudices against the Igbo.

Many may not know that while she was serving as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikorodu federal constituency, Lagos State, she sponsored the education of three children (triplets) of Igbo extraction. These children are adults today, thriving in their professions, and one of them even works with her now.

The danger of allowing a perverted narrative to fester for a long time is that more falsehoods will be built on its scaffold.

A corrupted quote from an interview in 2019 is often alluded to her — about Nigerians in Indonesian prison. It is important that I set the record straight. I had the interview with her. The context of her remarks was concern about the welfare of citizens in prisons in different parts of the world. It was never about any group or religion. What I saw was a public officer expressing genuine care and concern while detailing the efforts of the government to protect Nigerians abroad.

In addition, her recent interview on Arise TV, where she spoke on the Indonesian case, has been besmirched and contorted to suit the prevailing provincial trope.

The visit to the Indonesian prison was led by the late Chief Ojo Maduekwe, who addressed a press conference and stated the findings, detailing the particulars of the convicts. As chairman of NiDCOM, Ms Abike deemed it a responsibility to plead for a stay of execution of the Nigerians, of whom four had already been executed.

Her cudgelling and bullying on X have reached a crescendo with the latest staccato of attacks. Why always Ms Abike? It is unfair, distasteful, and reprehensible to always single out Ms Abike for the guillotine over nothing.

It is therefore in order the statement of Professor Jude Osakwe, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Africa, and that of Chibuzo Ubochi, NIDO chairman Europe, who both condemned the worsening ethnic brickbats and called for unity and support for NiDCOM.

It is the right of citizens to hold public officers to account on their responsibilities and on their promises, but launching a campaign of hate against anyone is an overreach.

Social media can be a tool for good or for evil, depending on the wielder. We must always use this veritable digital utensil responsibly.

. Nwabufo is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.

