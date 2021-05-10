The Harvestworld Church much talked about youth empowerment and solution providing platform, Unscripted Live, comes up on May 26, 2021.

This flagship media event has been the melting point for topical discussions that focuses on real issues with real solutions for real people since inception.

The church said in a statement on Wednesday: “It has been positioned as a solution providing platform to our teaming youth population for productive engagement and mindset shift.”

The May edition of Unscripted Live will play host to Samson Olatunde, Founder of Digital CEO Tribe, a well-rounded digital entrepreneur who is on a mission to help businesses in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa in enhancing performance and profitability by leveraging on digital tools.

At Unscripted Live, Olatunde will be speaking on the topic: “Profiting from Tech Business in Nigeria.”

This event is free and interactive, while participants can register at: @bit.ly/UnscriptedMay2021.”

The event starts by 6pm

THC, a 21st century apostolic church for urban dwellers with the sole assignment of making you a person of influence and Unscripted Live, is tailored to reach the urban dwellers in the city of Lagos, its environs and across the world with the sole aim of sharing experiences from notable achievers in the market place on how they overcome the odds.

Unscripted Live, now in its fourth year, commenced on July 5, 2017, with Dr. Tonye Cole, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Shara Group, was on hand to break the ice as the first speaker.

Among other notable speakers who have graced Unscripted Live are Toyin Sanni, Group Chief Executive Officer at Emerging Africa Group; Toyin Ibitoye, former Super Eagles Media Officer and Seasoned Sports Analyst; Maribeth Olafioye, a UK-based Business Transformation Expert; Helen Ese Emore, International Facilitator and Business Consultant for MSME in Agribusiness; Toyin Ayinde, former Commissioner for Town Planning in Lagos State; Tope Alabi, International Gospel Singer; and Niyi Adesanya, CEO, Fifth Gear Consulting.

THC is located at 282, Anthony-Gbagada Expressway, beside KFC, Charly Boy Bus Stop, Gbagda, Lagos.

You can get more details on the church’s website: www.theharvesrtworld.org, or call its direct lines: 09079911127, 09079911128.