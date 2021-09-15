THC empowers young Nigerians with free skill acquisition programme

The Harvestworld Church is set to commence its high impact skill acquisition training programme for 2021: THC Skills Incubator.

The programme, billed for September 23 to 25, 2021, is tagged: “Masters Class,” and will offer Digital Marketing training.

THC SKILLS INCUBATOR is an empowerment platform of The Harvestworld Church, particularly targeting the youths with the intention of giving them a chance at developing additional skills set and propelling them and preparing them for exploits in our ever changing world, given the high rate of unemployment and job insecurity occasioned by the pandemic and the country’s economic downturn.

The three-day free training activity is one of THC’s strategic outreach to give young Nigerians the opportunity to maximise their potentials and become a person of influence in their communities.

The participants will be groomed and exposed to see and take advantage of the enormous opportunities in the digital economy.

The training will be facilitated by seasoned and grounded professionals within the fields on offer.

In previous editions, participants have expressed their gratitude at the excellent culture exhibited by THC as well as the top quality nature of the facilitators.

The Harvestworld Church is a church for the 21st-century urban dwellers, with the sole purpose of “making you a person of influence” in our world.

THC Skills Incubator is one of the church’s strategies at achieving this sole purpose.

THC is led by Pastors Nike and Yinka Adesanya, empowerment strategist and seasoned administrators.

Since inception five years ago, THC Skills Incubator has graduated over 200 participants with various skills and overwhelming result to show for it in areas of transformed lives, job placement and entrepreneurial successes by participants.

The Harvestworld Church is located at 282, Anthony/Gbagada Expressway beside KFC Chicken, Charly Boy Bus Stop, Gbagada, Lagos, where they hold two life-transforming services on Sundays at 9am and 11am respectively.

You can contact them via +2349079911127/8 or www.theharvestworld.org.