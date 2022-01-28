‘Thank You Visit’: Buhari lauds Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s legacy projects

President Muhammadu Buhari says the newly-commissioned roads in eOgun Stat will cut travel time considerably, lauding incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun for being diligent on security and other projects that touch the lives of the people.

Buhari made the disclosure Friday when he received illustrious citizens of the Gateway State at State House Abuja, who had come to show appreciation for the visit the President paid their State a fortnight ago.

The President in his remark recalled that he began his military career in Abeokuta as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, “so I will always see Ogun as home.”

He appreciated Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a former Governor of the State, who was in the delegation, saying “we have known each other for a very long time.”

A statement signed by the President Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, quoted Governor Abiodun as saying that the visit was to “express appreciation for the love you have shown our State, and your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support.”

He assured that he would continue to make life abundant for the people of Ogun State, through adequate security and economic emancipation.

The Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Chairman of the Council of Obas in his speech said: “Your visit was monumental. We are glad that you are part of the history of our State. I bring you the greetings and appreciation of the more than 300 Obas in Ogun.”

Other members of the delegation were Alhaja Salimot Badru, a former deputy governor, and Chief Sulaiman Adegunwa, a foremost industrialist.