Thank you Super Falcons, Abbas hails team on WAFCON victory

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Nigeria’s female national team, the Super Falcons, for winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations, saying the victory was well-deserved.

He thanked and commended them for defeating their Moroccan opponents in the finals on Saturday, saying they have further cemented their position as champions of Africa.

He described the Super Falcons as being spectacular in the final match, which saw a comeback win against the host nation.

The Speaker said the victory was not only well-deserved but also came as a relief to Nigerians as a football-loving nation. He added that the WAFCON trophy is a symbol of patriotism, hard work, and tenacity.

As Abbas called for appreciation of the Super Falcons by the Nigerian Government, he also urged Nigerian athletes to continue to be loyal to their country.

While restating his commitment to helping revive Nigeria’s sporting sector, Speaker Abbas noted that the country has many talents at the grassroots who are waiting for opportunities.

He therefore called for the revival of inter-house and inter-school sporting competitions, stressing the need for the government to embark on a “catch-them-young” campaign.

