Thabo Mbeki to Tinubu: Make African continent your canvass

Former South Africa President and Head of Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, Dr. Thabo Mbeki, has urged President-Elect, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to forget the African continent when he assumes office.

He spoke on Thursday when he visited Tinubu in his Abuja residence on completion of the Commonwealth mission.

Mbeki, who noted that the election was fair and credible, asked Tinubu to make the entire African continent his compass when he takes over the reins of government.

He said: “Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a big economy.

“Whatever happens here sets the pace for the rest of Africa.

“We need a strong Nigerian presidency that will also focus on the African region.

“Your opponent will be looking for a smallest thing to throw stones.

“That is the way of democracy.”

The president-elect assured the former South African president of his commitment to further Africa integration and economic development and promised to work with Mbeki and other leaders of the continent in this direction.

He added: “Please Mr.President, don’t be far from us.”