Entertainment

Tha Boy Myles out with ‘Get Loose’

2 Mins Read

Late last year, Tha Boy Myles popped up on mainstream radars via his December 2020-released slow-burner “Boma,” introducing the world to his hypnotic melding of R&B and lucid Afropop.

Earlier this year, with acclaim for “Boma” growing, the singer, born Ogunleye Olawale Michael, further detailed his enchanting, world-bending sound on the Mylestone EP, a wondrous showcase on love and all it can inspire that packed ballad-influenced afro beats, trap-influenced flows, interpolated traditional Yoruba fusions, and staggered alt-pop across the six tracks that displayed Myles’ knack for inventive world-building and rhythmicity.

Since the release of Mylestone, the singer has continued to be on a relentless rise as he continues to establish himself at the forefront of a generation of singers who are carrying Afropop into a new, enthralling direction. His latest single, “Get Loose,” is another glimpse of his savant-like approach to making music and all the directions his music stretches into. Primarily inspired by wanting to enjoy a good time with a love interest, the singer stretches out his dulcet vocals to match the stride of the song.

“Get Loose” is built around a jaunty instrumental that takes inspiration from the log drums of Amapiano and the clever percussion of core afro-beats for a track that ensures the singer keeps up with his hot streak.

