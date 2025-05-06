TETFund satisfied with Yabatech’s allocation utilisation

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed satisfaction with how Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) is utilising funds allocated to it.

Hon. Sunday Adepoju, the member representing the South West Zone on the Board of the Trustees of TETFund, made the remark on Monday.

He spoke during the inspection of TETFund-funded projects in the institution from 2020 to 2024.

The South West representative said that the institution had made judicious use of its allocations to drive infrastructure and academic development.

Adepoju, also the Chairman of the Steering Committee on Alternative Energy for Tertiary Institutions, described the investments in the institution as a successful demonstration of practical and theoretical knowledge integration.

“What Yabatech has done is to combine both practical and theoretical knowledge, executing projects without abandonment or distress,” he said.

He urged accountability and transparency in the use of TETFund fund.

He said: “Anytime TETFund gives you money, access it quickly so that the fund won’t be idle.

“Get value for the money.”

Adepoju lauded President Bola Tinubu’s education reforms, saying that the students’ loan scheme was aimed at making higher education more accessible.

He said: “It will be a thing of the past for anyone to say: ‘My parents are not rich, so I can’t afford school fees.’”

Adepoju said that N70 billion had been earmarked for alternative energy projects in Nigerian tertiary institutions to reduce dependence on the national grid.

He urged commercialisation of research outputs, saying researches should lead to visible development.

According to him: “It is not enough to carry out a research.

“If you do not commercialise, it will just be in the archives.

“Let the public know the results.

“Investors are ready to turn research outputs into products that can serve humanity.”

Adepoju called on students to be focused and shun vices.

He urged them to have a strong belief in the country and in the present leadership, adding: “There is a bright future ahead.”

He also urged lecturers to give their best in the realisation that they were moulding future leaders of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the event also featured the inauguration of Yabatech Workplace Learning Hub for ICT Skills Training.

The hub was sponsored by TETFund.

Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, Rector of Yabatech, said the hub would upgrade informal apprenticeship and promote advancement of skills under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Abdul described the initiative as a testament to the commitment of the institution and TETfund to promoting education and skills development in Nigeria.

The Engineer commended TETFund for support and investment in the institution,

He said: “This significant milestone marks a new chapter in our institution’s commitment to upgrading informal apprenticeship and promoting the advancement of skills under the NSQF.

“Yabatech is proud to be at the forefront of skills development, and this hub will play a pivotal role in equipping our students with the knowledge and expertise required to excel in the ICT sector.

“This learning hub will provide training programmes tailored to meet the needs of the industry, ensuring our students are job-ready and equipped to tackle real-world challenges.”

