The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has pledged support to Kogi Government’s Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara.

TETFUND Executive Secretary, Prof. Elias Bogoro, made the pledge when he received Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, who was on a working visit to his office, in Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, Bogoro described the efforts of Bello in establishing a specialised university in Kogi as laudable.

Bogoro assured the governor that the agency would give maximum support to the new university, like all other tertiary institutions in the country.

He said the idea of setting up a university of science and technology by the state government was a well-thought out one, noting that it would bridge the human capacity gap in the nation’s industries.

He said that TETFUND had core objectives of providing funding for educational facilities and infrastructural developments across the country.

TETFUND’s mandate, according to him, include promoting creative and innovative approach to educational learning and services and to stimulate, support and enhance improvement activities in the educational foundation areas.

He said that these areas included teachers’ education, teaching practice, library development and special education programmes.

Speaking earlier, Bello said that the aim of his visit was to brief the executive secretary on the establishment of the new university, as well seek the agency’s support for the rapid development of the institution.

Bello disclosed that funds necessary for the take-off of the school project had been earmarked, while calling on TETFUND and relevant international organisations to assist in the development of the new institution.

He said that in an era where almost everything was done with technology, an institution like the Confluence University of Science and Technology would provide the needed manpower for the country in her technological advancement bid.

The bill for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology earlier passed by the Kogi House of Assembly, was assented to by Gov. Bello in August.