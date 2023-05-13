TETFUND: Buhari commends FUOYE VC on prompt delivery of projects

President Mohammadu Buhari has, through the Minister of Trade and Investments, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, commended the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, on the prompt delivery of the TETFUND projects earmarked for the Ivory Tower.

In the same vein, Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arch. Sunday Acholonu, through his representative, Arch Babajide Emmanuel, lauded the admirable efforts of the VC, for delivering the projects in record time.

He said: “Our gathering here demonstrates efficient management of and prudent use of resources and success in the execution and delivery of TETFUND funded projects.

“We congratulate the VC for his dogged leadership in the way resources are managed in the execution of the projects, including the various teams that have ensured this success,” he said.

Adding that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari has performed well in funding many projects in the Federal institution, he urged the management to ensure that the projects just completed are well maintained for the use of other generation of students and staff.

He gave the list of TETFUND projects being commissioned to include three building projects whose value is put at N369. 89 million.

He also assured the university management that TETFUND will keep suporting in any area of development in the future.

Speaking at the event, Otunba

Adebayo who represented President Bihari, also lauded the efforts of Prof. Fasina in managing the institution effectively and efficiently. He pointed out that Prof. Fasina deserves commendation in the area of providing an enabling learning, research and teaching environment and particularly in providing adequate infrastructure for the institution in less than three years he has been in the saddle.

Adebayo said: “We commend the VC and his team for the development of the infrastructure in this institution.

“Education forms an integral part of the focus of the Buhari administration and he has greatly supported in this area. TETFUND has performed exceptionally well in providing funds for various projects. I am delighted to note that FUOYE and other varsities like the Bamidele Olumilua University of Technology and Ekiti State University as well as the state and federal polytechnics have not been exempted from this intervention from TETFUND.

Adebayo gave a list of TETFUND projects benefitted by FUOYE , saying: ” The FG has provided funds for three iconic projects , laboratory complex, of medicine, and two 250 capacity lecture theatres under the 2021 TETFUND intervention funds.

He added that the fund also sponsored many lecturers for their doctorate degrees, Master Degrees, post doctorate programmes, and many other staff members for conferences among others.

While fielding questions from reporters, Prof. Fasina said: “We have been able to make a great impact on the campus and the host communities. The state governor has also commended us for taking the gown to the town as we have made impact on 12 communities through our IGR generating initiatives which include the Part time institute, Centre for Continuing Education, University ventures, universities are also supposed to create wealth and use their initiatives to generate Internally Generated Revenues. Government cannot do everything for the universities. We also need to help ourselves and use our skills as technocrats to create wealth.

“We trust President-elect Bola Tinubu that he would make a difference especially in the education sector. He has promised some incentives for both the lecturers, other university workers and students. He has promised that there would be no more strikes and we trust him on this because he is a game changer. I worked with him in Lagos and l know that he will perform admirably well as President because he performed very well as Governor of Lagos.

“I have brought my international exposure and training to bear on the management of FUOYE and has made significant impact on the system.

“For us, we ensure ethical leadership, when you have a corporate government and committed team, you will get it right. We motivate our staff here and that is really working. And we have not missed any session. We have maintained a stable calendar in spite of the strike actions. We have been using both virtual and physical classes to make up.

We use every challenge that comes as an opportunity to bring initiatives and innovations through our brainstorming. For instance, we created a solution for our students who are doing Computer Based Test (CBT), exams whereby each set of students have a foreknowledge of their rotation for sitting for the exams and that has taken care of the overcrowding by students at the CBT centres of the institution. “