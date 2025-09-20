TETfund approves N2.5b intervention for transportation varsity

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has approved the allocation of over N2.5 billion to the Federal University of Transportation Daura in Katsina State.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Daura.

The VC said that N1.3 billion from the approved 2025 intervention will be channeled to physical infrastructure and programme upgrade.

He added that about N240 million is meant for academic staff training and development, N150 million for ICT support, N185 million for Library development, while N170 million for conference attendance.

Adam-Katsayal also revealed that the institution’s research was allocated N100 million, TETFund project maintenance N180 million, and entrepreneurship centres N85.5 million.

According to the VC, career centres and units will get N100 million, publication of journals N25 million, and manuscript development N25 million.

He said that the institution has introduced a corporative society for the staff, adding that the target was to ensure that in the next 5-10 years, any staff of the institution who is interested should own their personal house.

He said there are lands around the university, and urged investors to build houses with the inputs of the staff, so that various categories of workers can own their houses.

According to him, the aim of this was to see that the institution’s staff, either juniors or seniors, did not experience what some workers are facing, like retiring without a house to move in.”

