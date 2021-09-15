Teslim Balogun Stadium to wear new for Super Eagles

A Director General of of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Gafaar Oluwatoyin Bolowotan have revealed that plans have been concluded to give Super Eagles home, the Teslim Balogun Stadium facelift.

Bolowotan said the move by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is ensure the senior national team have a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His words: “Some grey areas noticed at the stadium during the last qualifier against Liberia will be upgraded so that there are no itch in the next game against Central African Republic.

“Mr. Governor is also planning for the general renovation of the stadium, that is the terraces, the tartan tracks, the drainages to mention a few. By the time,

“You will agree with me that Lagos does her things in a big and different way and that why we are the Centre of Excellence.”

Asked if the Super Eagles have finally found home in Lagos, Bolowotan said; “From our assessment of the players, we discovered that they loved the atmosphere and were very happy to play before Lagos fans and we can also improve to give our team and their visitors the best of hospitality.”

Nigeria currently leads Group C with six points from two games ahead of Liberia on three points, while Cape Verde and Central

African Republic (CAR) have one point apiece.