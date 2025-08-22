Terrorists using gold to fund operations — General Musa

The Chief of Defence State, General Christopher Musa, has said that terrorists in Nigeria are increasingly using gold as a means to finance their operations.

The Chief of Defence Staff stated this when he featured as a guest on Thursday on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Musa explained that terror financiers rely on complex networks, including international connections, which make it difficult to immediately expose or prosecute them.

When asked about the main source of financing for these groups, he said: “Gold.

“They try to circulate this money.

“And that is why it is important for us to be able to track these things.

“The process is on.

“It has to do with a lot of legal issues, and because it has to do with international connections, some of them have funds coming from outside, we cannot do anything from within.”

