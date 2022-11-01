Terrorists storm Niger State military base, routed by Soldiers

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has confirmed the arrest of five suspects in a failed attack by suspected Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorist on a military base in the Wawa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Chief of Defence Staff confirmed the development to newsmen at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja.

Irabor said the military killed eight of the attackers who stormed the military base on Saturday.

He said on Monday: “Some of you must have seen in the media or amongst you that on the night of 29th October, 2022, Wawa Cantonment in Niger State was attacked.

“Of course, the alertness of the troops led to the neutralisation of the attackers.

“Their vehicles that were laden with IEDs and other items were impounded, and five of those attackers were equally arrested.

“This is to let you know of the level of alertness of the members of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies.”