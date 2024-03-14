Terrorists kill one, abduct eight in Kaduna community

Terrorists have launched another attack on Banono Angwaku community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one Christopher Zamani, injuring another person, and abducting eight persons.

The latest attack, which was carried out late on Tuesday, was made public on Thursday by residents of the community.

The eight victims were identified as Kauna Fidelis, Tina Bulus, Alice Joshua, Sarah Micah, Janet Amos, Martha Peter, Rita Joefrey and Favour Ado.

According to a resident, Dauda Manyu, the terrorists invaded the village around 10pm and also stole money, two motorcycles, food items and other valuables.

Also Read:

The attack came barely two days after 61 villagers were abducted in the Buda community of the same Kajuru Local Government Area.

Dauda explained that no contact has been established with the 61 locals abducted on Sunday night in the Buda community.

He said: “The only solution to this kidnapping spree is for the government to engage the local hunters and collaborate with the military to comb our forest.

“There is a need to mount 24-hour surveillance on cattle routes because that’s their route.

“The people are going through hard times coupled with the hard economy in the country.

“These terrorist activities pose great challenges to our farmers, no one can access their land to farm peacefully in the coming rainy season.

“How do we surmount the hunger that has grappled our country?

“The government and the military must be sincere and devise means of tackling these challenges immediately.”