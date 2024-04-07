Terrorists kill lieutenant, injure four soldiers in Borno ambush

The Defence Headquarters on Sunday said a lieutenant of the Nigerian Army was killed while four other military personnel were wounded during a terrorist ambush in Borno State on Friday, April 5.

It, however, said six of the terrorists were also killed during the bloody encounter.

The ambush by the terrorists was said to have resulted in a serious gun battle with the troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

According to a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Buba Edward, the wounded personnel are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Buba said troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition from the terrorists.

He, however, said troops are on the trail of the remaining terrorists who laid ambush for them.

The statement read, “On April 5, 2024, at about 0935hrs, troops of Operation Hadin Kai encountered a terrorist ambush along Road Buratai – Buni Gari.

“Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant who was killed in action. While four personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment.

“Troops’ reinforcement pursued the terrorists to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact.

“Troops neutralised six of the terrorists, recovering five AK-47 rifles and 103 rounds of 7. 62mm special ammunition. The remaining terrorists ran in disarray.

“However, troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorists that fled the firefight.”

The military recently lost 17 of its personnel who went on a peacekeeping mission in Delta State.

The personnel were killed by irate youths who ambushed them in the Okuama community on March 14.