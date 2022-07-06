Terrorists give 24-hour ultimatum to kill Kaduna hostages 

The terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK9 train on March 28 have handed down a fresh threat to commence the killing of the remaining 50 hostages within 24 hours.

The threat followed an alleged failure of the Federal Government to seek the release of the remaining hostages.

This was just as relatives and friends of the hostages held a peaceful rally in Kaduna, Wednesday, to demand the release of the remaining 50 hostages.

Meanwhile, the fresh threat to commence the killing of the hostages was contained in an audio which went viral where one of the terrorists threatened “to slaughter the victims because the government failed to seek for their release.”

Mallam Tukur Mamu, who is also one of the negotiators and Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, confirmed the authenticity of the audio to newsmen in Kaduna.