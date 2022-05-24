Terrorists attack Katsina community, kill 12

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that terrorists in the early morning of Tuesday, killed 12 people at Gakurdi village, in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The terrorists were also said to have burnt some farmlands belonging to the residents of the village during the attack.

It was learnt that the terrorists arrived in the village on four motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately.

The situation reportedly caused panic in the village, the development which made residents scamper for safety.

The Spokesman for the police command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said some villagers who attempted to escape into their farmlands were also killed by the terrorists.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban, led a team of security operatives including himself to the village for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

He added that security operatives were already on top of the situation.

Isah said, “The incident is true. The bandits were at the village this (Tuesday) morning and killed twelve villagers. Some of those killed included those attempting to escape to their farmlands. The Commissioner of Police had led a team of security operatives to the village this morning.”

Meanwhile, independent sources said the terrorists also rustled some unspecified numbers of domestic animals from a nearby Danye Gaba village before escaping to the forests.