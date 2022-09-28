Terrorism: Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue three kidnap victims in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have raided a bandits’ den around Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary and rescued three kidnapped victims in Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity carried out a raid on a bandits’ hideout, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, on the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali.”

According to him, the troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

“On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons,” Aruwan said.

He disclosed that the troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 18 rounds of ammunition and 11 pump action cartridges.

The Commissioner said the Kaduna State Government received the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the troops for another successful round of operations in the area.

According to him, the rescued citizens have been returned to their community.

“Troops will continue to carry out operations in the general areas.

“Citizens are urged to immediately report suspicious individuals seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the Security Operations Room on the lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999,” he added.