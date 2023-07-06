Terrorism trial of Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos gets new date

828 828

A Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Wednesday adjourned the terrorism trial of the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu, till July 25.

He was docked on a nine-count charge of attempting to commit terrorism, financing terrorism, participating in terrorism and meeting to support the proscribed Independent Peoples of Biafra.

The Lagos State Government dragged Nwajagu before the court on May 9 in a suit marked LD/21505C/2023, alleging that his actions contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

The state told the court that Nwajagu’s actions also contravened the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2022).

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Operatives of the Department of State Services arrested Nwajagu over his alleged threat to invite IPOB members to secure properties of Igbo people in Lagos State in the run-up to the 2023 general election.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Lagos State’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, told the court that he would invite additional witnesses.

Martins also told the court that he had served some relevant documents on the defence.

Counsel to the defendant, Emeka Obiagu (SAN), however, told the court that he was served the documents only on Wednesday morning and had not gone through them.

Presiding Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the trial to July 25.