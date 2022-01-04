Terrorism: Kenyan Police arrest five suspects over killing of seven civilians

Kenyan police has arrested five suspects in connection with the killing of seven civilians in the coastal region Monday.

The National Police Service Spokesperson, Bruno Shioso, said Tuesday in a brief statement that the suspects were nabbed Tuesday over the attack at Widhu Majembeni and Bobo-Sunkia – both in Lamu.

Shioso confirmed that the Police saw seven people killed in separate incidents on Monday.

He confirmed that the suspects are being interrogated over the terror attack which is linked to land disputes.

He added that the investigating team was following leads in a bid to establish whether the attack has any connection with the outlawed al-Shabab or their sympathisers operating in the area.

“All the suspects are locals and we are talking to them to establish more about the attack” the Police Spokesperson stated.

Recall that Lamu County has been in the spotlight for some years now, owing to increased scathing attacks by the militants that have left hordes of security officers and civilians dead. Xinhua/NAN